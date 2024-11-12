 Skip to main content
Westland is releasing the ninth edition of its popular Garryana American Single Malt Whiskey

This is the ninth edition of this sought-after American single malt whiskey

By
Westland
Westland

American single malt fans eagerly await the release of Westland Whiskey’s Garryana each year. Well, they don’t have to wait much longer because the iconic Seattle-based distillery is set to release the ninth iteration of this popular whiskey.

Westland Garryana American Single Malt Whiskey

Westland
Westland

This 100-proof American single malt whiskey gets its name because of its maturation in Quercus garryana, a rare oak found in the Pacific Northwest. It features a mash bill of Washington Select Pale Malt, Munich Malt, Extra Special Malt, Pale Chocolate Malt, and Brown Malt. It’s matured for 60 months in a combination of virgin Garryana oak barrels, first-fill ex-bourbon carks, and first-fill ex-Oloroso sherry butts.

The result is a complex, sippable American single malt whiskey on par with its Scottish counterparts in terms of quality and overall flavor. The nose is a mix of toasted marshmallows, dark chocolate, candied almonds, and biscuits. Sipping it reveals notes of cinnamon candy, clove, peppermint, and sweet, decadent bread pudding.

“Garryana Edition 9 contrasts and comments on its predecessor,” Shane Armstrong, Westland’s Master Blender, said in a press release. “Full-term Oloroso Butts were used and draw an entirely different portrait than the PX of past versions. The dry and oxidized style of Oloroso shows up in a nuanced savory aspect, providing an accentuating conduit for Garry Oak’s direct current. This combination is a first for us and based on how this shaped up – it won’t be the last.”

Where can I buy it?

Pouring whiskey into glasses
Luwadlin Bosman / Unsplash

This is a limited-edition American single malt whisky. Westland is only releasing 6,600 bottles. If you want to get your hands on a bottle, you must visit the Seattle-based distillery or Westland’s online shop for a suggested retail price of $149.99.

Buy Now

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
