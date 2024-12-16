 Skip to main content
Top 10 U.S. cities for luxury coffee lovers, ranked

Where to visit the most luxury coffee cafés

By
New research by luxury villa rental company Cabo Villa Vegas Dave has gathered the top 10 U.S. cities for luxury coffee lovers. The study analyzed the number of 4+ star rated luxury cafés in U.S. capital cities nationwide, using TripAdvisor ratings. The researchers compared each city’s land area to calculate the density of luxury cafés, revealing which cities are the best for luxury coffee lovers to visit or live in.

The study results ranked Annapolis, MD, in the #1 spot, with one luxury café for every 0.75 square miles. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, fell in the second spot with a café every 1.01 square miles, followed by Honolulu, Hawaii, in the third with one luxury café every 1.18 square miles. Other top cities to make a list include Olympia, Helena, Sante Fe, Providence, Boston, Saint Paul, and Montpelier. Many of these cities come as a surprise, offering a refined coffee experience across various luxury cafés.

These coined “café capitals” offer residents and visitors plenty of options to explore, whether they’re seeking the best macchiato of their life or simply want to explore the local coffee-shop scene. Looking at the study, a spokesperson from Cabo Villa Vegas Dave commented: “The study reveals the best U.S. capital cities for luxury café experiences. Harrisburg’s high density of luxury cafés makes it a great choice for coffee lovers. Whether you are visiting or a resident searching for a premium coffee spot, the city offers exceptional options to indulge in upscale café culture.”

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
