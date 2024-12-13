Cedar Ridge is launching a new Quintessential Special Release whiskey

Table of Contents Table of Contents The QuintEssential: Wine Club, First Meeting Where can I buy it?

Since opening in 2003, Iowa’s Cedar Ridge Distillery has been crafting award-winning, noteworthy whiskey (specifically bourbon, thanks to the abundance of corn in Iowa). Iowa’s first and oldest distillery is well-known for its staple flagship expressions and limited releases. Of the limited-edition whiskeys, none are as eagerly awaited as The Quintessential Special Release.

The QuintEssential: Wine Club, First Meeting

Recently, the popular brand announced that it was releasing a new expression in its The Quintessential series. It’s called The QuintEssential: Wine Club, First Meeting, and it’s the fourth American single malt whiskey to be released in this line.

Recommended Videos

As the name implies, this whiskey was matured in New American or French oak before being finished in a mixture of Amontillado Sherry, Tokaji, Moscatel, and Pinot Noir barrels. The result is a complex, memorable 118.1-proof whiskey.

“Each cask is complex in its own right, and I enjoyed the challenge of blending those complex flavors,” Master Blender Murphy Quint said in a press release.

“Every QuintEssential Special Release is a labor of love and patience. Blending finishing casks to achieve the desired result is as much an art as a science, and like any creation, it often takes time to develop the full picture. This release truly tested my patience, but the extra time and care were well worth it. I’m thrilled with the final result and can’t wait to share this expression.”

Where can I buy it?

If you’re a fan of inventive, flavorful American single malt whiskeys, The QuintEssential Special Release: Wine Club is available for presale at the Cedar Ridge Distillery and online for the suggested retail price of $99.99.

Buy Now