The Original Pickle Shot is sponsoring The Portland Pickles

A match made in pickle heaven: The Original Pickle Shot and the Portland Pickles are partnering

By
The Portland Pickles
The Portland Pickles

Talk about a match made in pickle heaven. The Original Pickle Shot, the top-selling pickle brine-infused vodka in the US, is sponsoring the Portland Pickles baseball team. Yes, you read that right. A pickle vodka is sponsoring a pickle-themed baseball team.

The Original Pickle Shot and The Portland Pickles

The Original Pickle Shot
The Original Pickle Shot

Launched in 2018, The Original Pickle Shot is currently available at over 15,000 bars, restaurants, and alcohol retailers in the US. It’s like you took the popular Pickleback shot featuring a shot of a spirit (usually a whiskey) followed by a chaser of pickle juice and put it all in one bottle. It makes sense that this pickle-centric spirit would sponsor an Oregon collegiate summer baseball wooden bat league team featuring a giant, cartoonish pickle as its mascot.

Now, fans twenty-one and older can enjoy pickle shots and pickle-infused cocktails at Portland Pickles home games in Walker Stadium. The brand will also have signage throughout the ballpark, PA announcements, social media promotion, and giveaway nights, and a vendor will even wander around with a pickle shot backpack giving out samples.

“It’s such a perfect match, The Original Pickle Shot and The Portland Pickles. But beyond our shared love for pickles, The Portland Pickles are beloved by their Pickles Nation fans because of their outsized popularity and reputation as a fun and irreverent organization, which completely aligns with our brand and our focus on fun and celebration,” says Laura Becraft, CEO of The Original Pickle Shot.

“The Portland Pickles are the biggest party in town, and we’re here for it!”

When does the season start?

The Original Pickle Shot
The Original Pickle Shot

All the pickle vodka excitement begins on May 27th when the reigning West Coast League Champions start their 10th anniversary season when they host the Portland Rosebuds.

“This partnership is a match made in heaven! We are so excited to introduce The Original Pickle Shot to our fans. It’s Dill-icious, it’s fun, and now it’s right at home at Walker Stadium. Dillon, the original Portland Pickle, has finally found his Pickle shot,” says Courtney Schmidt, General Manager of the Portland Pickles.

