Four Sigmatic launches ultra-caffeinated “The Last of Us” coffee ahead of Season 2

The Last of Us Coffee
Four Sigmatic has debuted “The Last of Us: High Caffeine Organic Ground Coffee” in collaboration with Sony Pictures Consumer Products ahead of the upcoming season two, which will stream on Max on April 13th. With mushrooms being a central part of the plot, this synergistic partnership aims to combine the show’s appeal with Four Sigmatic’s expertise in mushroom coffee.

The new Four Sigmatic coffee is crafted with organic Arabica coffee, cordyceps, lion’s mane mushrooms, vitamin B12, and coffee bean extract for infectious focus and energy without the jitters. The dark roast coffee has a smooth, full-bodied taste with notes of dark chocolate. The blend is made from Honduran beans grown at a high altitude and designed for a super-smooth drinking experience.

The new coffee blend is available now directly from the site and will also be available at Sprouts Farmers Market, Fresh Thyme, and Amazon beginning in April while supplies last. The Last of Us blend can be used with a traditional drip coffee maker, french press maker, or brewed as a pour-over coffee maker (using four tablespoons per every 12 fl ounce of water). Available only in pre-ground coffee, this ultra-caffeinated blend contains 180mg of caffeine per serving and is perfect for those busy mornings when you need an extra boost.

In the United States, season 2 of The Last of Us” Season 2 will premiere on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO. You can stream it simultaneously on Max. All you’ll need to enjoy the steam is a cup of freshly brewed The Last of Us high-caffeine coffee to sit back, relax, and stay alert.

Does mushroom coffee help you lose weight? Here’s what to know
Could your morning beverage help with weight loss?
Standing on a scale weighing body weight

Everywhere I turn, someone in the coffee world talks about mushroom coffee. Designed to appeal to health and fitness enthusiasts, mushroom coffee offers an elevated morning beverage option that comes with the added health benefits of functional mushrooms. Made from a blend of regular coffee and functional mushrooms, many have switched to mushroom coffee for added cognitive benefits, improved sleep quality, and sustained energy with less caffeine. But does mushroom coffee help you lose weight? Here's what to know about how mushroom coffee could affect your metabolism.
What is mushroom coffee?

In general, mushroom coffee is a type of coffee that contains a blend of regular coffee beans and dehydrated, ground mushrooms. The type of functional mushrooms used in mushroom coffee varies depending on the product and the brand. Many products on the market use reishi, cordyceps, turkey tail, chaga, and lion's mane mushrooms (or a blend of multiple mushrooms).

Copper Moon Coffee launches limited edition Equinox blend
Spring equinox is coming soon
Equinox Copper Moon Coffee

Just in time for Spring Equinox on March 20th, Copper Moon Coffee, a family-owned roastery dedicated to crafting premium coffee experiences, has launched a new limited-edition Equinox Blend. This special release coffee blend is designed to capture the balance and harmony of the season with a carefully curated flavor profile that embodies warmth and renewal.

Made from beans sourced from Nicaragua, the USDA organic Equinox Blend is a smooth, well-balanced medium roast featuring bright citrus & fruit notes of tangerine, red apple, and cherry. The blend also has a nutty depth with hints of almond, hazelnut, and cocoa and sweet floral undertones with hints of caramel, brown sugar, and vanilla. Perfect for crisp spring mornings or relaxed evenings, there's never a bad time to sip on this new cosmic blend.
"Our Equinox Blend marks the arrival of spring and is a celebration of balance," said Brad Gutwein, CEO of Copper Moon Coffee. "Much like the equinox itself, this coffee is designed to bring together complementary flavors that shine in harmony to enhance the coffee-drinking experience. It’s a cosmic moment in a cup—get yours before it disappears!” Copper Moon Coffee's commitment to innovation and discovery in the world of space exploration and STEM fields aligns perfectly with the launch of the new Equinox Blend.
Copper Moon Coffee’s new Equinox Blend will be available online for a limited time starting March 20, giving coffee lovers a launch window to enjoy this cosmic brew at its freshest. Whether paired with breakfast or enjoyed on its own throughout the day, the Equinox Blend invites customers to blast off into a new season with each sip.

Kloo delivers the first-ever Q grader-crafted coffee concentrate to your door
Crafted by the equivalent of a wine sommelier
Kloo Coffee

Many coffee and cold brew concentrates have recently been launched in the coffee market, but none have been crafted by Q Graders—until now. Kloo is the first coffee concentrate crafted by a Q Grader (the equivalent to a coffee sommelier), bottled and delivered right to your door. Kloo sets itself apart with its unique brewing process, invented by Kloo co-founder Mariella Cho. Kloo's coffee concentrates are roasted, brewed, aged, and bottled in-house, with Kloo having full control of its proprietary process.

The process begins by sourcing excellent quality coffee beans, which are graded on a scale of 100 by Q graders (trained and certified professional coffee sommeliers). A score of 85+ is the bar for excellence as defined by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA). Kloo only sources beans scored 85 or greater. The brand tests many different coffee beans before deciding which to use, understanding that each bean represents a unique set of flavors that contribute to the range of options the world of coffee offers. After the beans are selected, the roasting process begins.

