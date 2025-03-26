Four Sigmatic launches ultra-caffeinated “The Last of Us” coffee ahead of Season 2

Four Sigmatic has debuted “The Last of Us: High Caffeine Organic Ground Coffee” in collaboration with Sony Pictures Consumer Products ahead of the upcoming season two, which will stream on Max on April 13th. With mushrooms being a central part of the plot, this synergistic partnership aims to combine the show’s appeal with Four Sigmatic’s expertise in mushroom coffee.

The new Four Sigmatic coffee is crafted with organic Arabica coffee, cordyceps, lion’s mane mushrooms, vitamin B12, and coffee bean extract for infectious focus and energy without the jitters. The dark roast coffee has a smooth, full-bodied taste with notes of dark chocolate. The blend is made from Honduran beans grown at a high altitude and designed for a super-smooth drinking experience.

The new coffee blend is available now directly from the site and will also be available at Sprouts Farmers Market, Fresh Thyme, and Amazon beginning in April while supplies last. The Last of Us blend can be used with a traditional drip coffee maker, french press maker, or brewed as a pour-over coffee maker (using four tablespoons per every 12 fl ounce of water). Available only in pre-ground coffee, this ultra-caffeinated blend contains 180mg of caffeine per serving and is perfect for those busy mornings when you need an extra boost.

In the United States, season 2 of The Last of Us” Season 2 will premiere on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO. You can stream it simultaneously on Max. All you’ll need to enjoy the steam is a cup of freshly brewed The Last of Us high-caffeine coffee to sit back, relax, and stay alert.