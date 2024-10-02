These are ultra exclusive whiskies for serious collectors

If you’re looking for long-aged, limited-edition single-malt Scotch whiskies to add to your collection, a good place to start is The Dalmore. This iconic brand has myriad exclusive releases perfect for collectors and luxury whisky drinkers alike. Its newest releases are a partnership with one of the world’s best winemakers.

Dalmore Cask Curation Series Port Edition

It’s called the Dalmore Cask Curation Series Port Edition, and as its name suggests, it’s the second release in partnership with Portugal’s Symington Family Estates. The iconic winemakers gave The Dalmore exclusive access to its rarest Graham’s Port casks to finish these single-malt whiskies.

The best part? This isn’t just one whisky release. The Dalmore is actually releasing three limited-edition expressions. The first is a 27-year-old single-malt whisky that was finished in Graham’s 1997 Single Harvest Tawny Port casks. The second is a 30-year-old single-malt whisky finished in Graham’s 1994 Single Harvest Tawny Port casks. The last expression is a 43-year-old single-malt whisky finished in Graham’s 1952 Single Harvest Tawny Port casks.

Each expression is non-chill filtered, features natural color, and comes in the famous bottle The Dalmore is known for in a bespoke leather-finished travel case handmade in Florence, Italy.

Where can I buy them?

If you find yourself flush with cash, you’ll still have to look for these unique expressions. The Dalmore is only making 26 sets available in the U.S. They’ll be available in extremely limited quantities at select retailers for the suggested retail price of $44,450. Yes, you read that right, so you need to start saving up.