Finished in port casks for flavors of fruits, cacao, and ginger

Storied Scotch brand The Dalmore is releasing a new edition of its renowned 30 Year Old single malt, in a strictly limited edition that consists of under 1,000 bottles. The 2024 edition of the 30 Year Old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky has been finished in port casks for rich flavors of fruits, cacao, and ginger.

The 30 Year Old series consists of yearly releases of some of the older aged whisky from The Dalmore, with previous years’ releases seeing widespread acclaim. The release this year has been aged first in American white oak ex-Bourbon barrels, before being finished in a combination of Colheita and Tawny Port casks from Graham’s Port.

The result offers honey and dark berries on the nose, with plums, cherries, and notes of cacao and coffee to taste, with a finish of blood orange and ginger cake. “The culmination of many years of dedicated maturation to bring this unique masterpiece to you,” said Gregg Glass, Master Whisky Maker at The Dalmore.

Previous releases in the 30 year old series have also been finished in Port casks from Graham’s, using different casks each year for different flavor nuances. The two types of casks used for finishing this year’s release previously held tawny port, which is aged for longer than ruby port to give it a softer flavor, and Colheita port, a particular type of aged tawny port that uses grapes from a single vintage.

The 2024 release is bottled at 43.8% abv, and is presented in solid oak packaging in a nod to the oak barrels using for the aging process. There are only 936 bottles available internationally, and this will likely become a collector’s piece. It is available to purchase for $6,000.