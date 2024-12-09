The Botanist Islay Cask Rested Gin is the perfect way to drink gin this winter

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Botanist Islay Cask Rested Gin Where can I buy it?

If you’re anything like us, you probably set your favorite gin aside when colder weather begins. There’s an idea that gin is a summer spirit and has no place in the fall and winter months. The folks at The Botanist Islay Dry Gin don’t agree with us. That’s because they make an outstanding barrel-aged gin that is well-suited for cold weather sipping and mixing.

Released last February, this aged gin might be the perfect respite from the bourbon whiskeys, single malt Scotch whiskies, rye whiskeys, and dark rums you usually imbibe during the holiday season.

Like its classic un-aged dry gin, The Botanist Islay Cask Rested Gin is flavored with 22 hand-foraged herbs, botanicals, fruits, and roots found on the Inner Hebrides island of Islay (most known for single malt whisky, including its owner Bruichladdich). Instead of bottling it, this memorable gin is matured for at least six months in Islay whisky casks.

The result is a gin that begins with a nose of candied orange peels, dried fruits, cinnamon candy, toasted coconuts, almonds, and spicy juniper. Sipping it reveals notes of candied orange peels, juniper berries, wintry spices, herbal notes, and charred oak. The finish is a dry mix of coriander, citrus peels, and piney juniper.

Whether you’d like to use it to mix into your favorite whiskey or gin-based cocktail, this cask matured gin is available for purchase at select retailers like ReserveBar and others between $45-55. Stock up on a bottle or two now and enjoy it throughout the holidays (and beyond).

