Fruit for blanco, coffee for reposado: how to mix with different tequila styles

The tequila cocktails for spring trend continues with these recipes from Tres Agaves Tequila, featuring both the brand’s blanco and reposado expressions. If you’re new to mixing with tequila, you might think that you can use any variation of the spirit in a cocktail, but that’s not quite the case — the light and delicate flavors of a blanco go well with light and fruity flavors, for example, while the aged and oaky flavors of a reposado go better with robust flavors like coffee.

Get inspired for how to mix with different tequila expressions with these spring recipes.

Like A Bird

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces Tres Agaves Tequila Blanco

.5 ounce mezcal

.5 ounce Tres Agaves agave syrup

.5 ounce lime juice

.5 ounce pink/red grapefruit juice

1 ounce club soda

Kosher salted half rim

Pink grapefruit slice for garnish

Method:

Wet half rim of a 12oz glass with a lime and dip rim in kosher salt Combine the tequila, mezcal, agave syrup, lime juice and grapefruit juice in a shaker Fill shaker with ice, then shake vigorously

Spicy Matador

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces Tres Agaves Tequila Blanco

3 ounces pineapple juice

.5 ounce lime juice

Half-muddled jalapeno

Lime wheel and jalapeno slice for garnish

Black salted half rim

Method:

Wet half rim of a martini or coupe glass with a lime and dip rim in black salt Muddle half a jalapeno in a shaker Add tequila, pineapple juice and lime juice into the shaker Fill shaker with ice, then shake vigorously for 30 seconds Double strain and pour into glass Add lime wheel and jalapeno slice for garnish

Tequila Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

2 ounces Tres Agaves Tequila Reposado

1.5 ounces coffee liqueur

.5 ounces Tres Agaves agave syrup

2 ounces chilled espresso

Whole espresso beans for garnish

Method: