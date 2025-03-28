 Skip to main content
Fruit for blanco, coffee for reposado: how to mix with different tequila styles

Get your agave on with these fresh spring cocktails

By
agave
Danica Hennig/Unsplash

The tequila cocktails for spring trend continues with these recipes from Tres Agaves Tequila, featuring both the brand’s blanco and reposado expressions. If you’re new to mixing with tequila, you might think that you can use any variation of the spirit in a cocktail, but that’s not quite the case — the light and delicate flavors of a blanco go well with light and fruity flavors, for example, while the aged and oaky flavors of a reposado go better with robust flavors like coffee.

Get inspired for how to mix with different tequila expressions with these spring recipes.

Like A Bird

Like A Bird
Tres Agaves Tequila

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. Wet half rim of a 12oz glass with a lime and dip rim in kosher salt
  2. Combine the tequila, mezcal, agave syrup, lime juice and grapefruit juice in a shaker
  3. Fill shaker with ice, then shake vigorously

Spicy Matador

Tres Agaves Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 ounces Tres Agaves Tequila Blanco
  • 3 ounces pineapple juice
  • .5 ounce lime juice
  • Half-muddled jalapeno
  • Lime wheel and jalapeno slice for garnish
  • Black salted half rim

Method:

  1. Wet half rim of a martini or coupe glass with a lime and dip rim in black salt
  2. Muddle half a jalapeno in a shaker
  3. Add tequila, pineapple juice and lime juice into the shaker
  4. Fill shaker with ice, then shake vigorously for 30 seconds
  5. Double strain and pour into glass
  6. Add lime wheel and jalapeno slice for garnish

Tequila Espresso Martini

Tres Agaves Tequila

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. Add tequila, coffee liqueur, agave syrup and espresso into a shaker
  2. Fill shaker with ice, then shake vigorously for 30 seconds
  3. Strain and pour into a martini glass
  4. Add whole espresso beans for garnish

