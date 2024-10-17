 Skip to main content
Combine amaro and tequila for these tasty fall cocktails

Try out this unusual pairing for a bracing but zesty fall drink

By
tequila amaro fall cocktails last lover
Amante 1530

When you think of Italian-style aperitifs, your mind most likely goes straight to the Aperol Spritz, or perhaps the Negroni. And while these are beloved classics for a reason, they aren’t the only way to enjoy bitter amaros. Modern aperitif brand Amante 1530 is taking a new approach to this venerable Italian tradition, coming up with cocktail concepts which embrace flavors from all around the world.

One combination that’s growing in popularity this year is amaros and tequila. While they might not sound like an obvious match, with the bitter herbal amaro not seemingly like a clear fit with the sweet agave flavors of tequila, they can work together with a shared line of citrus, zest, and honey flavors. Two cocktails here show how to mix amaro and tequila into drinks that push the norms of how to combine these ingredients, making use of both blanco and reposado expression to bring out different nuances in the amaro. They might just inspire you to try something new!

Palombo

Amante 1530

Created by Amante 1530

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ oz reposado tequila
  • ¾ oz Amante 1530
  • ¼ oz fresh lemon juice
  • ½ oz simple syrup
  • 3 oz soda water
  • Lemon wheel garnish

Method:

Gently combine over ice in a highball glass.

The Last Lover

Amante 1530

Created by Amante 1530

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Amante 1530
  • 1 oz Blanco Tequila
  • 0.5 oz fresh lime juice
  • 2 oz quality soda water
  • 4 cucumber rounds

Method:

Optional: Add 0.25 oz diluted agave nectar of bar spoon of undiluted agave nectar

Muddle 2 cucumber rounds with first 3 ingredients. Fill Collins glass with ice & soda water. Shake other ingredients with ice, strain into glass. Garnish with remaining cucumber wheels.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
