Floral botanicals and peach puree for summer vibes

One of the great pleasures of gin as a spirit is how flexible it is. As long as it has a backbone of juniper, it can be flavored with virtually any combination of herbs, fruits, and other botanicals that you can imagine and that is accessible in the area. That has lead to a proliferation of hyper local gin brands working with the ingredients available to them, meaning that you as a gin fan can try different flavor experiences practically everywhere you go.

The latest gin inspired by experimenting with local ingredients is Tamworth Garden Summer Solstice Gin out of Tamworth Distilling in New Hampshire. Created by Steven Grasse of Hendricks Gin fame, this floral-forward gin uses botanicals of juniper, angelica root, lemon, dandelion, sweet woodruff, blackberry bark, and coriander, and has peach puree added for a fruity taste of summer.

“I am obsessed with the art of gin-making, and our distilling team is obsessed with pushing barriers with each new spirit we create – pushing our own barriers, because there’s no one who can do exactly what we do,” said Grasse. “Our distillers actually walks outside, see what plants are in season and flourishing in our garden, and then formulate recipes that highlight the freshest ingredients at their natural peak. We are quite literally capturing the essence of wild New England in every bottle.”

Coming in at 60 proof, bottles of the Solstice Gin will go on sale for $85 for 750 ml. This is a limited edition spirit is available for pre-sale on the Tamworth website from today, the summer solstice, though the brand warns that it will not ship immediately.

