 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The complete guide to everything steak frites, taught by a chef

Chef Adam Schop of Steak Frites Bistro breaks down this French classic

Hunter Lu
By
Steak Frites Bistro
Steak Fries Bistro in Hell’s Kitchen, NYC

A perfectly seared steak with a pile of crispy French fries, not many foods are more delicious than this classic combination. And if you’re curious about this Parisian classic of steak frites, we’ve got a full guide, complete with everything you’ve ever wanted to know about this carnivore’s delight.

That’s why we’ve enlisted the aid of Chef Adam Schop of Steak Frites Bistro, a new restaurant that specializes in French food in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of New York City. With a name like Steak Frites Bistro, Schop is an expert on everything steak and fries.

Steak frites on a plate.
NY strip at Steak Frites Bistro steakfritesbistro/Instagram

Choosing the steak cuts

When it comes to the star of the show, the choice of steak is important but also a matter of personal taste. For those who prefer something beefy but with more textural chew, lean rump, various sirloin cuts, or New York strip is the best. But for those who prize tenderness, the filet mignon is the optimal choice. Of course, then there’s also grass-fed versus grain-fed, American or high-end Japanese wagyu, and more; the list goes on. However, the key thing to remember here is that steak frites is a flexible definition — any steak cut will do, as long as it’s high quality and properly cooked.

Related Videos

Steak Frites Bistro offers four beef cuts: hanger steak, NY strip, Côte de Bœuf, and chateaubriand (the last two cuts are meant to be shared). The smallest of all four cuts, the hanger steak is a favorite among many meat eaters for its beefy, organ-y flavor. The NY strip at Steak Frites Bistro is bone-in and dry-aged for 28 days, giving this cut a deeply rich and nutty flavor. Also, a bone-in cut is a nice touch because the bone helps insulate the meat, slowing down the cooking and keeping the steak moist when it rests. Plus, it’s a nice bonus to gnaw on the bone afterward.

For Steak Frites Bistro’s larger cuts — Côte de Bœuf and chateaubriand — both are excellent. Chateaubriand is essentially a filet mignon roast and comes with sauce béarnaise, frites, and a petite salade. This elegant cut is tender, and because it’s relatively delicate in beef flavor compared to other cuts, it’s a great complement to a sauce béarnaise. But for Schop, there’s one cut that reigns supreme — the bone-in ribeye, Côte de Bœuf.

“All our steaks are delicious, but our Côte de Bœuf is our most recommended,” Schop said. “The meat quality and fat content ensure a perfect juicy mid-rare finish, which most of our customers enjoy.”

How to cook

While grilling your beef for steak frites is a great option, pan-searing is equally as great. In fact, for steak frites, pan-searing is the classic method. The key to this technique is butter basting, ideally in a hot cast-iron pan with garlic and aromatics like thyme. To properly execute this traditional French cuisine technique, throw in some good butter toward the end of the cooking, tilt the pan, and spoon the melted butter liberally over the meat. As the butter browns, it will add a nutty flavor and spread the fragrance of your aromatics throughout the steak.

Related

For the perfect temperature, remember that different cuts require varying cooking times due to the fat content. For instance, how to cook a filet mignon is going to be distinctive from a fatty, bone-in ribeye. Schop recommends a medium-rare meat temperature, perhaps medium if one chooses. Anything more than that and the diner won’t be able to enjoy the quality of the meat.

The sauces

While a high-quality steak is delicious by itself, the steak frites experience can be heightened by several French sauces. Although for many, the simplicity of a classic French mâitre d’hôtel butter full of herby parsley is more than enough to accompany their steak.

For those looking for an extra boost, there are two classic French sauces to consider for any steak frites meal — au poivre sauce and bearnaise sauce. These sauces can be served on the side or poured liberally over your steak. And while both are tasty, they do tend to pair better with certain cuts over others.

“The bearnaise is paired with the Chateaubriand since it is a classic combination,” Schop said. “For the rest of the cuts, it’s a matter of one’s taste depending on if you prefer a wine sauce with bone marrow or for a more meat-forward, like the sauce au poivre.”

French fries in a carton

All about the frites

You can’t have steak frites without the frites. In the classic steak frites style, thin fries, not thick-cut steak fries, are king. “Thinner is better since it gives a crunchier taste, clean fryer oil ensures the perfect golden French fries,” Schop said.

What this means is that you’ll need to cut your frites thin and soak them in cold water for 15 to 20 minutes to remove excess starch, which will help create crispiness. Make sure to use a neutral-tasting oil, not olive oil, to avoid burning your oil or any off-tastes. For the classic presentation, serve your fries on the same plate as the steak for that authentic steak frites look.

And while ketchup might be popular for fries in America, steak frites are best served with aioli or mayo as a dip. However, a great hack is dipping your frites in your choice of steak sauce. In our opinion, the pepperiness of an au poivre is the ideal dipping partner for frites.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Hunter Lu
Hunter Lu
Freelance writer

Hunter Lu is a New York-based food and features writer, NYU graduate, and Iraq veteran. His fiction has appeared in The Line Literary Review and The Bangalore Review, and his nonfiction has appeared in Foreign Policy Magazine, Atlas Obscura, Greatist, Edible Queens, The Cleaver Quarterly, and The War Horse.

Send all editorial inquiries HERE.

This genius bacon hack will completely change your breakfast game
We can't believe we never thought of this bacon storage hack
Bacon of the Month Club

You would think that, when it comes to bacon, everything has been done. After all, these days, anywhere you look, bacon is so popular that it's everywhere in some form of cheap parody. It's not just a breakfast food. I myself, at this very moment, have a tin of bacon bandaids in my medicine cabinet (they were a gift, okay?). Poor, delicious, exquisite bacon has been reduced to punchlines and tacky merchandise, and it's just depressing.

Every once in a while, though, a new tip or trick comes along that has me questioning my entire bacon-loving identity. When I learned to flour bacon before frying it, my world turned upside down. As a teenager, I started storing my bacon grease in the refrigerator, using it for...well, everything, and it's given me more delicious meals than I can count. And now, thanks to the phenomenon that is TikTok, I've learned the proper way to store my leftover bacon. Granted, it's rare that there ever is any bacon leftover, but it has happened once or twice, and this trick would have been handy in those instances.

Read more
The secret to perfect crispy-gooey cookies every time
This little trick is one you've probably never heard of
A stack of cookies with a glass of milk

Is there anything more classically and nostalgically delicious than a truly great chocolate chip cookie? We'd say absolutely not. There's something in a chocolate chip cookie that invokes in us kinder, more understanding, gentler, more joyous versions of ourselves, and we call that a win.
The problem with chocolate chip cookies is that often, they'll come out too cakey, raw, or underbaked, or just too crumbly. Thankfully, ChefSteps lets us in on a few chocolate chip cookie secrets in its YouTube video:
Chocolate Chip Cookies
It turns out, pressing your baked cookies is the magic factor in a perfectly moist, chewy, and tantalizingly chocolate chip cookie. We tried it ourselves and were completely blown away! Who knew?

Chocolate chip cookies recipe
You'll notice the cookie recipe below (from ChefSteps) is in ounces, rather than tablespoons and cups as most recipes are designed in America when it comes to how to make cookies. By weighing your ingredients, you'll find you get a much more consistent bake each time, as well as one that tends to match the original recipe most closely. A small kitchen scale is a great investment and will lead to perfectly balanced recipes every time.
Ingredients:

Read more
How to cook ribs in the oven: A step-by-step guide
Don't have a smoker? Don't fret — an oven can be an excellent tool for fall-off-the-bone ribs
how to cook ribs in the oven 2021

Who doesn't love mouthwatering rib recipes? But there is an age-old question that needs to be answered if you don’t have a grill: Can you cook ribs in the oven? The answer is simple: Yes, you can. After all, you can use your oven for so much more than baking. You can cook bacon in the oven, cook ham in the oven, or even, yes, cook steak in the oven.

We used to think that ribs are only properly prepared in one of the best smokers or on the grill (sometimes first placed in a slow cooker), ideally over a long period of time. However, when circumstances (time constraints, lack of tools or space, etc.) don’t allow for these methods, you can cook some fall-off-the-bone ribs in a conventional oven.
What do you need to cook ribs in the oven?
Meat Thermometer

Read more