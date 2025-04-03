Bask in the warm weather with these spring vodka cocktails from Ketel One

Table of Contents Table of Contents King’s Mary Botanical 75 Peach Bellini

Spring is here, so now is the time for light, refreshing cocktails. That makes vodka the perfect spirit for the season, with its delicate flavors and clear character that makes it easy to mix into many popular drinks. While we love a classic vodka cocktail like a Bloody Mary or a vodka martini, there’s also plenty of room to try out something new — as with these suggestions from popular vodka brand Ketel One.

These spring recipes include seasonal flavors like carrot and peach, as well as making use of a flavored vodka, the Ketel One Botanical with grapefruit and rose.

King’s Mary

Recipe courtesy of Ketel One Vodka

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Ketel One Vodka

3.3 oz Equal parts Carrot & Apple juice

1.0 oz Freshly Squeezed Orange juice

1.0 pinch Rock salt, Pepper, Cayenne pepper and dried Chili flakes

0.5 tsp Tamarind

0.5 tsp Ginger paste

Garnish: orange slice or carrot

Method:

Take a clean Highball Glass, add your ingredients over ice, finish with a carrot or orange slice.

Botanical 75

Recipe courtesy of Ketel One Botanical

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose

0.5 oz Fresh lemon juice

0.3 oz Rose syrup

Top with Sparkling Rosé

Garnish: Grapefruit peel

Method:

Combine Ketel One Botanical, lemon juice, and rose syrup in a cocktail shaker with good quality ice cubes. Shake and fine strain into a flute glass. Top with sparkling rosé and garnish with a grapefruit peel.

Peach Bellini

Recipe courtesy of Ketel One Botanical

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Ketel One Botanical Peach and Orange Blossom

2.0 oz Peach Puree

1.0 oz Sparkling Wine

Garnish: Peach Slice

Method: