 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Bask in the warm weather with these spring vodka cocktails from Ketel One

By
Botanical 75
Ketel One

Spring is here, so now is the time for light, refreshing cocktails. That makes vodka the perfect spirit for the season, with its delicate flavors and clear character that makes it easy to mix into many popular drinks. While we love a classic vodka cocktail like a Bloody Mary or a vodka martini, there’s also plenty of room to try out something new — as with these suggestions from popular vodka brand Ketel One.

These spring recipes include seasonal flavors like carrot and peach, as well as making use of a flavored vodka, the Ketel One Botanical with grapefruit and rose.

Recommended Videos

King’s Mary

Ketel One

Recipe courtesy of Ketel One Vodka

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Ketel One Vodka
  • 3.3 oz Equal parts Carrot & Apple juice
  • 1.0 oz Freshly Squeezed Orange juice
  • 1.0 pinch Rock salt, Pepper, Cayenne pepper and dried Chili flakes
  • 0.5 tsp Tamarind
  • 0.5 tsp Ginger paste
  • Garnish: orange slice or carrot

Method:

  • Take a clean Highball Glass, add your ingredients over ice, finish with a carrot or orange slice.

Botanical 75

Recipe courtesy of Ketel One Botanical

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose
  • 0.5 oz Fresh lemon juice
  • 0.3 oz Rose syrup
  • Top with Sparkling Rosé
  • Garnish: Grapefruit peel

Method:

  • Combine Ketel One Botanical, lemon juice, and rose syrup in a cocktail shaker with good quality ice cubes. Shake and fine strain into a flute glass. Top with sparkling rosé and garnish with a grapefruit peel.

Peach Bellini

Ketel One

Recipe courtesy of Ketel One Botanical

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Ketel One Botanical Peach and Orange Blossom
  • 2.0 oz Peach Puree
  • 1.0 oz Sparkling Wine
  • Garnish: Peach Slice

Method:

  • Combine Ketel One Botanical Peach and Orange Blossom and Peach Puree in a mixing glass with good quality ice cubes. Stir to combine, then strain into flute glass. Top with sparkling wine and garnish with Peach Slice.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Get ready for Easter with these fun, playful cocktails
Bright colors, fruity ingredients, and carrot themed drinks to celebrate the season
Tipsy Bunny

Easter is approaching, and if you're hosting friends or family this year and you fancy going beyond the usual drinks options then why not try serving some on-theme cocktails? From the playful use of carrot juice to a sophisticated Japanese and Korean-inspired drink, there's something for everyone -- including a mocktail for those who'd rather stay off the alcohol.
The Tipsy Bunny
Created by @TheRogueBrusselSprout

Ingredients:

Read more
These cocktails celebrate bees and their crucial place in the food system
Bees play a vital role in our food system as pollinators
cocktails for the bees 240918 rsh 13869

A cocktail menu for the bees? That's the case at Casa Chi by Chef Richard Sandoval, a lounge in Chicago which brings together flavors from Japan and Peru, which will feature a special menu for Earth Month called Viva Abejas. Running from March 25 to April 22, the menu highlights the important role that bees play in our food ecosystem by acting as pollinators.

The menu uses bee-centric ingredients like orange blossom honey, Alma Finca Orange Liqueur, and blood orange, found in both cocktails and food, and the program is supporting education and initiatives like The World Bee Project. You can get a sneak peek of the kinds of delicious recipes found for Viva Abejas season with the two cocktails shared below.

Read more
Explore global trend flavors with these cocktails from Zacapa Rum
Take inspiration from around the world, from gauva to matcha
Zacapa Habana

Much of the discussion about cocktail trends for this year centers on the US, but there are plentiful bartenders, drinkers, and flavor enthusiasts around the world. It's always fun to experiment with new flavors in your drinks, and if you're looking for some inspiration then Zacapa Rum has a range of recipes inspired by flavors from around the world, from the mint and lime of Cuba to tropical flavors like hibiscus and gauva to the popular Japanese flavor of matcha tea.
Zacapa Habana
Ingredients:

1.5 oz Zacapa No. 23
6 whole mint leaves
1 oz Simple Syrup
0.75 oz Lime Juice
2 dashes Aromatic Bitters
2 ounces Champagne, chilled
Mint Sprig for garnish

Read more