Bask in the warm weather with these spring vodka cocktails from Ketel One

Spring is here, so now is the time for light, refreshing cocktails. That makes vodka the perfect spirit for the season, with its delicate flavors and clear character that makes it easy to mix into many popular drinks. While we love a classic vodka cocktail like a Bloody Mary or a vodka martini, there’s also plenty of room to try out something new — as with these suggestions from popular vodka brand Ketel One.
These spring recipes include seasonal flavors like carrot and peach, as well as making use of a flavored vodka, the Ketel One Botanical with grapefruit and rose.
King’s Mary
Recipe courtesy of Ketel One Vodka
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Ketel One Vodka
- 3.3 oz Equal parts Carrot & Apple juice
- 1.0 oz Freshly Squeezed Orange juice
- 1.0 pinch Rock salt, Pepper, Cayenne pepper and dried Chili flakes
- 0.5 tsp Tamarind
- 0.5 tsp Ginger paste
- Garnish: orange slice or carrot
Method:
- Take a clean Highball Glass, add your ingredients over ice, finish with a carrot or orange slice.
Botanical 75
Recipe courtesy of Ketel One Botanical
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose
- 0.5 oz Fresh lemon juice
- 0.3 oz Rose syrup
- Top with Sparkling Rosé
- Garnish: Grapefruit peel
Method:
- Combine Ketel One Botanical, lemon juice, and rose syrup in a cocktail shaker with good quality ice cubes. Shake and fine strain into a flute glass. Top with sparkling rosé and garnish with a grapefruit peel.
Peach Bellini
Recipe courtesy of Ketel One Botanical
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Ketel One Botanical Peach and Orange Blossom
- 2.0 oz Peach Puree
- 1.0 oz Sparkling Wine
- Garnish: Peach Slice
Method:
- Combine Ketel One Botanical Peach and Orange Blossom and Peach Puree in a mixing glass with good quality ice cubes. Stir to combine, then strain into flute glass. Top with sparkling wine and garnish with Peach Slice.