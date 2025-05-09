 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

What is sparkling coffee? A dietitian’s take on this fizzy coffee trend

All about this new coffee trend

By
sparkling coffee
kalinova.mary / Shutterstock

Coffee typically isn’t a drink you’d think of as “fizzy,” but the new sparkling coffee trend begs to differ. Sometimes referred to as a “coffee soda,” sparkling coffee offers a new way for coffee drinkers to enjoy their morning brew while taking advantage of potential health benefits. Sparkling coffee is trending all over Instagram and TikTok, but what exactly is sparkling coffee, and is it just a gimmick?

Catherine Gervacio, a Registered Dietitian (RD) and a certified exercise nutrition coach, shares her thoughts on sparkling coffee and how it could help boost your health.

Recommended Videos

What is sparkling coffee?

glass of cold brew
ROMAN ODINTSOV / Pexels
Related

Per Gervacio, the sparkling coffee trend “Took off during the pandemic when home baristas began mixing things up, and people started sharing their creations online.” Sparkling coffee consists of espresso or cold brew mixed with sparkling water and other flavorings, such as citrus or herbs. Today, many drink sparkling coffee as an alternative way to enjoy caffeine in the summer without the heaviness of a hot drink or milk-based coffee. Others have hopped aboard the sparkling coffee trend to benefit from the potential health benefits.

Health benefits

Gervacio shares that one benefit of sparkling coffee is that it doesn’t require milk or added sugar to enjoy. Without milk or sugar, sparkling coffee is a much lighter alternative to a latte or flavored iced coffee and can make it easier to cut down on added calories in your day. Additionally, she shares that sparkling coffee offers a good option for those who are lactose intolerant or who simply want to limit their intake of excess sugar. Adding citrus juice to your sparkling coffee also offers a healthy dose of Vitamin C, which can help support your immune system.

Since sparkling coffee uses sparkling water, the drink offers more hydration than a regular shot of espresso. Additionally, using sparkling mineral water means you’ll get a boost of added electrolytes in your coffee. While sparkling water can provide hydration, Gervacio reminds coffee drinkers that caffeine can dehydrate you, so consuming regular water throughout the day is still important.

Drawbacks

“Just like any food, sparkling coffee had potential drawbacks. One is that it can be hard on the stomach. Both caffeine and carbonation may not be for those with sensitive stomachs or existing acid reflux. If you’re prone to these issues, you might want to avoid this. Also, it has a sour taste. Not everyone loves the slightly tangy taste of sparkling coffee. Mixing it with tonic water or citrus can make it more palatable,” says Gervacio.

How to make sparkling coffee

sparkling coffee
Buntovskikh Olga / Shutterstock

Per Gervacio, making a sparkling coffee is simple and requires minimal ingredients. To make this drink at home, all you’ll need is chilled espresso or cold brew, sparkling water or seltzer, citrus juice, and ice. Here’s how she recommends making sparkling coffee:

  1. Start by filling a glass with ice.
  2. Pour in sparkling water or seltzer, adding coffee slowly.
  3. Add citrus juice, flavored syrup, or herbs like mint or basil to enhance flavor.
  4. Enjoy a fizzy, health-focused sparkling coffee.
Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…

Editors’ Recommendations

From farm to café: What’s really driving record coffee prices this year
Why coffee prices are on the rise
Cup of coffee

Earlier in 2025, world coffee prices hit a record high and have remained at near-historic levels. According to the Klatch Coffee team, several factors are at play when analyzing the trends toward higher coffee prices. While each factor individually may cause small increases, the combination of factors has created the "perfect storm" for rising coffee prices.

Founder and Roastmaster of Klatch Coffee, Mike Perry, who serves as Klatch Coffee’s green coffee buyer, shares what's driving record coffee prices and why they've remained at near-record historical levels. Perry travels often to establish and maintain direct relationships with producers in countries like El Salvador and Panama.
How weather variability affects coffee prices

Read more
Dekáf’s new Mizudashi cold brew line is bold without caffeine
Slow dripped with a Japanese cold brew concentrate
Dekáf Cold brew concentrate

Dekáf Coffee Roasters, a premium decaf-only roaster based in Salem, MA, continues to define the decaf coffee drinking experience with a new launch. The brand has officially launched its first-ever line of Mizudashi Cold Brew Concentrates, a collection of small-batch, Japanese-style cold brews. These cold brew coffee concentrates were created with the same intentional roasting practices and quality sourcing that define the brand’s growing reputation.
The Mizudashi release features four cold brew concentrate offerings derived from the brand’s best sellers:

Split Pulse (Half-Caffeine) – Ripe pomelo, toffee, vanilla bean

Read more
Caffeine headaches are real — here’s how to handle them
What to do about those dreaded caffeine headaches
Man with headache

It's not uncommon for me to consume more coffee than water in a day (not necessarily something to be proud of). As a caffeine addict, I know the feeling of a caffeine headache all too well. You can never see it coming, yet when it hits, you know exactly what it is from. Ironically, caffeine headaches can occur from drinking too much caffeine or not drinking enough caffeine (withdrawal).

But what causes these pesky caffeine headaches, and can they be avoided? Dr. Joseph Mercola, board-certified family physician and author of Your Guide to Cellular Health, shares the science behind caffeine headaches and how to combat them.

Read more