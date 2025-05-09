What is sparkling coffee? A dietitian’s take on this fizzy coffee trend

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is sparkling coffee? How to make sparkling coffee

Coffee typically isn’t a drink you’d think of as “fizzy,” but the new sparkling coffee trend begs to differ. Sometimes referred to as a “coffee soda,” sparkling coffee offers a new way for coffee drinkers to enjoy their morning brew while taking advantage of potential health benefits. Sparkling coffee is trending all over Instagram and TikTok, but what exactly is sparkling coffee, and is it just a gimmick?

Catherine Gervacio, a Registered Dietitian (RD) and a certified exercise nutrition coach, shares her thoughts on sparkling coffee and how it could help boost your health.

What is sparkling coffee?

Per Gervacio, the sparkling coffee trend “Took off during the pandemic when home baristas began mixing things up, and people started sharing their creations online.” Sparkling coffee consists of espresso or cold brew mixed with sparkling water and other flavorings, such as citrus or herbs. Today, many drink sparkling coffee as an alternative way to enjoy caffeine in the summer without the heaviness of a hot drink or milk-based coffee. Others have hopped aboard the sparkling coffee trend to benefit from the potential health benefits.

Health benefits

Gervacio shares that one benefit of sparkling coffee is that it doesn’t require milk or added sugar to enjoy. Without milk or sugar, sparkling coffee is a much lighter alternative to a latte or flavored iced coffee and can make it easier to cut down on added calories in your day. Additionally, she shares that sparkling coffee offers a good option for those who are lactose intolerant or who simply want to limit their intake of excess sugar. Adding citrus juice to your sparkling coffee also offers a healthy dose of Vitamin C, which can help support your immune system.

Since sparkling coffee uses sparkling water, the drink offers more hydration than a regular shot of espresso. Additionally, using sparkling mineral water means you’ll get a boost of added electrolytes in your coffee. While sparkling water can provide hydration, Gervacio reminds coffee drinkers that caffeine can dehydrate you, so consuming regular water throughout the day is still important.

Drawbacks

“Just like any food, sparkling coffee had potential drawbacks. One is that it can be hard on the stomach. Both caffeine and carbonation may not be for those with sensitive stomachs or existing acid reflux. If you’re prone to these issues, you might want to avoid this. Also, it has a sour taste. Not everyone loves the slightly tangy taste of sparkling coffee. Mixing it with tonic water or citrus can make it more palatable,” says Gervacio.

How to make sparkling coffee

Per Gervacio, making a sparkling coffee is simple and requires minimal ingredients. To make this drink at home, all you’ll need is chilled espresso or cold brew, sparkling water or seltzer, citrus juice, and ice. Here’s how she recommends making sparkling coffee: