 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Southern Comfort is releasing a gaming accessory that can dispense shots

It's called SoConsole and it's the must-have accessory for gamers

By
Southern Comfort
Southern Comfort

If you’re anything like us, you enjoy a nice cocktail or two while playing Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto, and all your favorite video games. The only problem is that you need to pause the game (or wait to start a new one) if you want to make a new drink. Fear not, the folks at Southern Comfort have come up with a new way to meld the worlds of gaming and drinking.

SoConsole

Southern Comfort
Southern Comfort

It’s aptly called the SoConsole (in reference to the slang term ‘Soco’), and it’s the only gaming console cover ever made that can store and dispense shooters (50ml) of Southern Comfort (specifically the brand’s new expressions SoCo Sour).

Recommended Videos

Sadly, you can’t add this console cover to just any console. You might have trouble fitting it on your old-school  ColecoVision because it was specifically created to be used with the Xbox Series X.

Related

It allows the gamer to “order” a shot of Soco even when you are in the middle of a quest, mission, or any other gaming moment.

“SoCo wants every experience to be fun and social, including gaming. But listen, we’re a whiskey brand and not a gaming brand, so we focused not on redefining existing tech gamers’ love, but instead on infusing the gaming experience with more excitement,” David Binder, Global Brand Director at Southern Comfort said in a press release.  “Avid players are craving a more interactive and social experience with friends, whether they’re celebrating a hard-fought victory or unwinding after an epic fail. And, what could be better than a SoCo Sour Up before a power up?”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass on a wooden table
Phil Cruz / Unsplash

Sadly, not everyone can enjoy the magic of sipping Soco while playing their favorite games. A limited number of SoConsoles will be available for 21+ gamers at store.sazerachouse.com/southern-comfort-soconsole starting October 25 at 10 AM EST for $50.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Clase Azul is releasing an epic tequila for Día de Muertos
Clase Azul is launching a new tequila for the Day of the Dead
Clase Azul

Fans of luxury tequila know all about Clase Azul for its high-quality tequilas and beautiful, display-worthy decanters. Recently, the popular brand launched the third installment in its limited-edition collection, Nuestros Recuerdos, which first debuted back in 2021. It’s called Clase Azul Tequila Día de Muertos Edición Limitada Música, and it was created to pay tribute to the music and rhythms of the Day of the Dead.
Clase Azul Tequila Día de Muertos Edición Limitada Música

Only 10,000 decanters of this memorable tequila will be made available. Made to pay homage to the music and atmosphere of Día de Muertos, this añejo tequila was matured for twenty-six months. First, it was matured in American whiskey casks before being split into two separate batches. One was finished in Scotch whisky barrels from the Isle of Skye, and the other in Scotch whisky barrels from Speyside. The two batches were blended again to create this sublime, sippable tequila.

Read more
Indian whisky brand Royal Tiger is releasing two new single malt whiskies
Royal Toger is releasing two new, unique single malts
Whisky glass

If you’re not up on global whisky, you might not realize that more than a few exceptional, award-winning whiskies are coming out of India. We’re talking about Rampur, Amrut, and Paul John. Another brand to keep an eye on is Royal Tiger. Mainly because the Goa, India-based distillery just launched two new expressions.

The two expressions are called Royal Tiger Sherry Cask Finish Single Malt and Royal Tiger Maharaja Single Malt, and they’ve already begun to rack up awards, including Double Gold at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Read more
Monkey 47 is releasing a new gin called Distiller’s Cut Edition 14
There's a secret ingredient in this new Monkey 47 expression
Monkey 47

Made in Germany’s Black Forest, Monkey 47 is one of the most popular gin brands in the world. Its flagship expression, made with (you guessed it) forty-seven herbs and botanicals, is the type of gin that should already have a permanent spot on your home bar. The brand is launching a new gin that deserves to sit alongside it.
Monkey 47 Distiller’s Cut 14

The German distillery is launching the fourteenth edition of its highly-regarded Distiller’s Cut Gin. While the original recipe has only 47 ingredients, Distiller’s Cut adds one more. This edition gets the added aroma and flavor from tangy, salty capers. For those unaware, capers are a popular ingredient in Mediterranean fare. And this is precisely where Monkey 47 looked to find its newest ingredient.

Read more