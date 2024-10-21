It's called SoConsole and it's the must-have accessory for gamers

If you’re anything like us, you enjoy a nice cocktail or two while playing Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto, and all your favorite video games. The only problem is that you need to pause the game (or wait to start a new one) if you want to make a new drink. Fear not, the folks at Southern Comfort have come up with a new way to meld the worlds of gaming and drinking.

SoConsole

It’s aptly called the SoConsole (in reference to the slang term ‘Soco’), and it’s the only gaming console cover ever made that can store and dispense shooters (50ml) of Southern Comfort (specifically the brand’s new expressions SoCo Sour).

Recommended Videos

Sadly, you can’t add this console cover to just any console. You might have trouble fitting it on your old-school ColecoVision because it was specifically created to be used with the Xbox Series X.

It allows the gamer to “order” a shot of Soco even when you are in the middle of a quest, mission, or any other gaming moment.

“SoCo wants every experience to be fun and social, including gaming. But listen, we’re a whiskey brand and not a gaming brand, so we focused not on redefining existing tech gamers’ love, but instead on infusing the gaming experience with more excitement,” David Binder, Global Brand Director at Southern Comfort said in a press release. “Avid players are craving a more interactive and social experience with friends, whether they’re celebrating a hard-fought victory or unwinding after an epic fail. And, what could be better than a SoCo Sour Up before a power up?”

Where can I buy it?

Sadly, not everyone can enjoy the magic of sipping Soco while playing their favorite games. A limited number of SoConsoles will be available for 21+ gamers at store.sazerachouse.com/southern-comfort-soconsole starting October 25 at 10 AM EST for $50.

Buy Now