You'll soon be able to find award-winning Smokeye Hill Whiskey in three new states

Smokeye Hill Whiskey is a Colorado Springs-based brand that is well-known for its popular blue corn bourbon. And when we say popular, we aren’t kidding. It was named by the American Spirits Council of Tasters (ASCOT) as “Bourbon of the Year” as well as “Best Small Batch Bourbon” in 2024. It was even a finalist in the “Small Batch Bourbon” category of the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Saying this is a highly-rated, must-try bourbon is an extreme understatement. The problem is that it’s not available everywhere. Luckily, it just expanded into Nevada, Washington State, and Arizona. Its Straight Bourbon and Barrel Proof Bourbon are now available at select retailers, bars, and restaurants in those states.

Where did it start?

The Colorado-based brand was first launched in Colorado in 2024. Initially, its whiskeys were only available in select Denver, Boulder, and Colorado Springs retailers. They then expanded to Northern and Southern California before expanding to the aforementioned states this month.

“These new retail expansions mark a significant milestone for Smokeye Hill Whiskey and signal the demand for prominent new whiskey flavors among spirits enthusiasts,” Blake Johns, founder and CEO of Smokeye Hill Whiskey, said in a press release. “We’re especially ecstatic to be going into my home state of Arizona, the state my family has owned land in for decades that inspired the brand. Now, more whiskey lovers can enjoy a premium product that embodies the bold flavors of the American Southwest.”

When will it be available everywhere?

While this award-winning brand isn’t yet available all over the country, it has plans to continue expanding to new markets (and eventually national distribution) as we head into 2025.