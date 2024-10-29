Las Vegas Distillery is launching a one-year-old blue corn bourbon

Las Vegas is one of the mixology capitals of the world, so it only made sense that a distillery would open in nearby Henderson, Nevada. Opened in 2024, the Las Vegas Distillery is a distillery and tasting room that crafts vodka, rum, and now a single-barrel blue corn bourbon.

Las Vegas Distillery’s Blue Corn Bourbon

Even if you have the most basic concept of whiskey, you know that you can’t simply open a distillery and distill and immediately sell bourbon. That unaged spirit would be white whiskey or moonshine unless you source it from somewhere else. What you need to make great bourbon is time.

That’s why, even though Las Vegas Distillery opened this year, they’re set to release a bourbon. Confused? The distillery distilled and began aging the one-year-old blue corn bourbon in 2023 before the distillery even opened.

This single-barrel bourbon began with a mash bill of 75% blue corn, 15% rye, and 10% malted barley. Matured for a year in new, charred oak barrels, it hasn’t even been bottled yet and is expected to be proofed to 86- 92 proof.

The result is a complex whiskey for sipping, with notes of vanilla beans, brown sugar, cinnamon candy, sweet corn, candied orange peels, and gentle rye spices.

“I am beyond excited to introduce this first barrel in our progression series to showcase the wonderful trajectory that our Whiskey program is on and prove that it is indeed possible to have quality spirits aged in the Vegas Valley,” Master Distiller Jonny Ver Planck said in a press release.

Where can I buy it?

If this one-year-old single-barrel blue corn bourbon appeals to you, it can be purchased beginning on November 2 in Henderson, Nevada’s Booze District. Only 200 bottles of this limited-release whiskey will be sold for $49.99.