Looking for ways to save time and money on groceries? Walmart’s new Walmart+ Membership has introduced a solution to the delivery dilemma. Over the course of the past 12 months or so, many families have made the transition to online grocery shopping. The shopper simply has to select the groceries they’d like to buy on a website, pay for them, pay a delivery fee, then kick back on their couch and wait for their groceries to arrive.

Over time, though, these delivery fees can start to add up, putting a small crunch on your monthly finances. With Walmart+ you can save $68 per month* with free delivery from your store. For a limited time, you can sign up for a free trial of Walmart+ to experience the benefits for yourself. Considering the amount of weekly grocery shopping done by an average family, a Walmart+ membership will save you money vs. paying for individual delivery fees. It will also save you time, giving you more options about how you live your life.

Try Walmart+ for Free

How Much Money Can a Walmart+ Membership Save Me?

The business of delivering fresh groceries is fast-paced and manpower-intensive. That’s why many stores charge a delivery fee to get your groceries from the store to your door. Based on a fee of $7.95 for each of two deliveries per week, delivery expenses can add up quickly. This is especially true for larger families, who might need more than two grocery deliveries per week.

For just $2 per week**, however, a Walmart+ membership provides you with free delivery from your store for groceries, shoes, clothes, pet food, and whatever else you need to keep your household moving forward. Some simple math will show that it can save you $68 per month and can pay for itself in just two deliveries. Over a year, this typical monthly savings adds up to $816. Think of what you could do with an extra $68 per month or $816 per year — join a gym, enroll in a new streaming service, or grow your net worth by investing.

How Much Time Can a Walmart+ Membership Save Me?

The shopper in a typical family can visit a grocery store three times per week, on average. This can mean that you spend 2.5 hours per week in a store, vs. 2.5 hours living life at home doing the things you love. Luckily, a Walmart+ membership can save you that 2.5 hours per week with free delivery from your local store. Simply by shopping online and having your groceries delivered directly to your door, you gain back valuable time in your schedule. Using the Walmart app is easy and you can order multiple times in case you forget something so you’ll always have your kitchen in stock.

What are the Benefits of Walmart+ Membership?

A Walmart+ membership includes numerous other benefits besides getting groceries and more delivered as soon as same-day for free, including:

Free shipping from Walmart.com , no order minimum required.

, no order minimum required. Member prices on fuel. Save 5¢ per gallon at most Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Murphy fuel stations.

Save 5¢ per gallon at most Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Murphy fuel stations. Mobile scan & go – check out with your phone as you shop in-store.

How Do I Try Walmart+?

It’s easy to enroll in a free trial of Walmart+. You can read more on Walmart+ Membership in this article and sign up for a free trial of Walmart+ below.

*Savings based on 2 deliveries per week vs. non member $7.95 fee. $35 minimum order. Restrictions apply. **Annual plan only. Calculated based on 52 weeks

