Three Scotch whiskies inspired by a tradition from the Tower of London

High end whisky brand Royal Salute is extending its 62 Gun Salute offering into a collection, featuring two new blends as part of the 62 Gun Salute Collection. Joining other whisky offerings from Chivas Brothers, the Peated Reserve and American Oak Reserve are the pinnacle of luxury whiskies from the brand.

The Original Reserve in the 62 Gun Salute series, named for the ceremonial tradition held at the Tower of London to honor events like births, accessions, and coronations of the royal family, is a blend of 50 Scottish malt and grain whiskies with notes of plum and sherry sweetness. The Peated Reserve is also a blend of 50 whiskies but focuses more on smokey flavors with notes of tangy citrus, while the American Oak Reserve is aged in American Oak casks to develop a depth of flavor and to enhance the tropical fruit flavors.

“As the crowning jewel in Royal Salute’s portfolio, the crafting process behind this collection was lengthy and meticulous until I was absolutely confident we had blends representative of an authentic 62 Gun Salute ceremony,” said Royal Salute master blender Sandy Hyslop. “The collection’s flavour profile is beautifully complex and rounded, connecting all the senses to create a lasting taste experience that reflects the significance of the occasion.”

The trio that makes up the collection will each be available separately, with the Original Reserve costing $3,000 and the American Oak Reserve costing $3,300, both of which will be globally available. The Peated Reserve will costs $3,300 and will be initially available as a duty free exclusive release.