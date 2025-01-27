Tequila gets romantic in these bittersweet cocktails

Love it or hate it, romance season is on the horizon again. In advance of Valentine’s Day, you’ll be seeing lots of sweet and fruity drinks — but romance can be a little bittersweet too, as these tequila cocktails show. If you fancy something a little moodier for your celebration, then these cocktails could be what you’re looking for.
Cranberry Spritz
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 oz Cuervo Tradicional Blanco
- 1 oz Cranberry Juice
- 1/2 oz Lime Juice
- 3 oz Sparkling Wine
Method:
Add the first three ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake. Strain into a wine glass filled with fresh ice. Top with sparkling wine and gently stir to combine, garnish with skewered cranberries.
Mexpresso Martini
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Gran Centenario Añejo
- 2 oz Espresso
- 1/2 oz Chili Liqueur
- 1/2 Vanilla Simple Syrup*
- Garnish: 3 Coffee Beans
*Syrup Preparation: Bring 1 cup of water to a pot and bring to a light boil. Reduce heat, add 1 cup of sugar, and stir to dissolve. Remove from heat and add 1 vanilla bean. Remove bean when room temperature is reached or leave in container for a stronger flavor.
Method:
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with three coffee beans.
Cupid Cuervo
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 oz Cuervo Tradicional Blanco Tequila
- 1 oz Campari (Italian aperitif)
- 1 oz Blanc Vermouth
- 1 Strawberry
- 1 Lime Wedge
Glassware: Rocks
Garnish: Orange Twist with a Heart Punched Out
Method:
Muddle the strawberry and lime wedge in a mixing glass. Add the remaining ingredients and fill with ice. Stir, and strain into a rocks glass filled with one large ice cube. Garnish with an orange twist with a heart punched out as well as the punched out heart.