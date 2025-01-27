 Skip to main content
Tequila gets romantic in these bittersweet cocktails

Fruity, bittersweet, and complex - these tequila cocktails have intrigue

By
Cuervo Tradicional® Blanco Tequila
Cuervo Tradicional® Blanco Tequila

Love it or hate it, romance season is on the horizon again. In advance of Valentine’s Day, you’ll be seeing lots of sweet and fruity drinks — but romance can be a little bittersweet too, as these tequila cocktails show. If you fancy something a little moodier for your celebration, then these cocktails could be what you’re looking for.

Cranberry Spritz

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Ingredients:

Method:

Add the first three ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake. Strain into a wine glass filled with fresh ice. Top with sparkling wine and gently stir to combine, garnish with skewered cranberries.

Mexpresso Martini

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Gran Centenario Añejo
  • 2 oz Espresso
  • 1/2 oz Chili Liqueur
  • 1/2 Vanilla Simple Syrup*
  • Garnish: 3 Coffee Beans

*Syrup Preparation: Bring 1 cup of water to a pot and bring to a light boil. Reduce heat, add 1 cup of sugar, and stir to dissolve. Remove from heat and add 1 vanilla bean. Remove bean when room temperature is reached or leave in container for a stronger flavor.

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with three coffee beans.

Cupid Cuervo

Cuervo Tradicional® Blanco Tequila

Ingredients:

Glassware: Rocks

Garnish: Orange Twist with a Heart Punched Out

Method:

Muddle the strawberry and lime wedge in a mixing glass. Add the remaining ingredients and fill with ice. Stir, and strain into a rocks glass filled with one large ice cube. Garnish with an orange twist with a heart punched out as well as the punched out heart.

