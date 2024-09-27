This rum has been aging since 1984

Planteray Rum (formerly Plantation) is well-known for its award-winning, long-matured rums. But none of its previous expressions compare to Planteray Jamaica 1984 Rum. That’s because this rum began aging the year the first Police Academy, Sixteen Candles, and Amadeus were in theaters. It’s forty years old, making it the oldest expression ever released by Planteray Rum.

To say that this is a limited-release expression is a major understatement. Limited to only one barrel, Planteray is only releasing 317 bottles of this soon-to-be highly sought-after rum.

Planteray Jamaica 1984 Rum

This limited-edition Jamaican rum was made at the famed Clarendon Distillery in Lionel Town, Jamaica. Distilled in a double retort pot still, it was matured for 35 years in oak barrels in Jamaica before being shipped to France to age for five more years in ex-Ferrand Cognac casks.

Bottled at cask strength (114.4-proof), the brand revealed complex, nuanced tasting notes. According to Planteray, the nose begins with smoky, meaty, herbal, sour aromas before moving on to toasted vanilla beans, cooked banana, orange peels, and caramelized pineapple. The palate is a mix of rose water, ripe pears, soursop, white grape, apricots, and orchard fruits. The finish is filled with flavors of candied nuts, toasted coconut, allspice, balsam, and bread.

How can I buy it?

You probably won’t be surprised to learn that this is an ultra-limited-edition release. You’re not going to find this anywhere and you’re going to have to hand over quite a handful of cash to get a bottle. Small quantities of bottles are available from select retailers for a suggested retail price of $1,900.