Sip On the Original Stormtrooper Beer While You Wait for the Next Star Wars Movie

Well, folks, the time has come. The final episode of the nine-part Star Wars Skywalker saga — Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — is set to be released on December 20, 2019, marking the end of the film franchise’s storied 42-year run. In lieu of this sad yet ultimately inevitable news, we are going to start seeing plenty of companies hop on the trend train to show their appreciation. On tap first we have craft brews inspired by the Death Star’s very own space soldiers for the likes of beer geeks and warsies everywhere: The Original Stormtrooper beer.

What better way to end the ancient conflict between the Jedi and the Sith than to celebrate with a drink? Besides, every knowledgeable Star Wars fan knows beer was consumed by many throughout the Galaxy.

This isn’t the first time a Star Wars beer has been crafted, but it is the first line brewed by “an elite garrison of hop shock troops” stationed at St. Peter’s Brewery in Suffolk, England. The Original Stormtrooper beer collection features two action-ready, full-body brews that are a force to be reckoned with: Galactic Pale Ale and Lightspeed Pilsner.

The Original Stormtrooper beer is not your average beer and film collaboration. Its inspiration stems from the epochal armor created by Shepperton Design Studio’s Andrew Ainsworth, seen in Star Wars: A New Hope. St. Peter’s Brewery also crafts its beer with some of the highest quality water out there. Drawn from the brewhouses own bore-hole, St. Peter’s delivers just the right amount of balanced minerals to ensure both a successful brew and excellent taste.

Our favorite aspect of this collaboration, though, has to be the sensational promotion photos showing Stormtroopers brewing the beer themselves.

Both brews are easy drinkers, topping out at just 4.2% alcohol by volume. The Galactic Pale Ale gives off a golden color, boasting semi-hoppy notes that are followed with bright punches of grapefruit, pine, and herbs. For the classic lager enthusiast, the silky Lightspeed Pilsner is a refreshing brew that utilizes imported Australian Galaxy and American Millenium hops to get its rich stone fruit and citrus aromatics.

Each variety is available in eight-packs of bottles on Firebox for just $32 (if you’re looking for the most affordable and efficient method). And, if you wish to pick up some other merchandise from the collab, head on over to the Original Stormtrooper beer website for a selection of posters, pint glasses, and more. (Note: the beer cannot be shipped to the U.S. for now.)

