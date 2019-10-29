If you thought the only food you could have delivered to your door was pizza, then you’re living in the past. In today’s go-go, Wi-Fi, dubstep, tandem bike world, there are all sorts of eats you can order for delivery, including an amazing array of gourmet meats (and not just the stuff you can get delivered from the restaurant down the block, either).

In the past, mail-order meat was something of an expensive luxury item usually reserved for gifting or for impromptu orders by first-class airline passengers idly flipping through SkyMall. Today, direct-to-your-door meat delivery is comparable to shopping for cuts in the store, price-wise (and in most cases will far surpass the trip to the store selection-wise). You will have to sacrifice the folksy banter you and your butcher have enjoyed for all these years, though.

(To be fair, you can still get über-expensive meats delivered to your door, if you want. The Exotic Meat Market offers everything from alpaca to otter to freaking lion meat if you’re into that sort of thing. If you are, one pound of “farm-raised lion” will cost you $50,000.)

Even if you have reservations about having meats delivered to you rather than hand-picking them yourself, online meat orders may well replace those trips to the grocery store when you see the array of foods available from these fine delivery companies. You’ll just need to plan your meals ahead of time and free up some freezer space.

Karv

Right now, my freezer is stocked with no fewer than 10 different meats from Karv, a company that popped onto my radar earlier the year and then immediately won my prestigious seal of approval. Meaning I got food from it — food like the beef spinach pinwheel (pictured above), a prepared entree of tender beef coiled around layers of spinach and mozzarella cheese, frenched pork chops, and a beef ribeye steak. Karv offers an impressive range of meats sourced entirely from U.S.-born and raised animals, and much of what they sell is organic. What gives Karv a leg up over many competitors is the brand’s comprehensive approach to meal planning. You can set up a customized monthly meat delivery that will perfectly suit your household, and every box comes with a beautifully-illustrated and well-written “Gourmand’s Guide” pamphlet packed with information about the meats and excellent recipe ideas (think chicken pineapple skewers or Korean beef tip bowl) that will help you make the most of your meats.

Omaha Steaks

My first experience with Omaha Steaks came in the form of a wedding present, which was doubly great for me because my wife is a vegetarian (which apparently my college buddy didn’t know when he chose the gift). For her, less great, but at least there were also four servings of potatoes au gratin included. I’ve since used Omaha Steak orders as gifts for others and for myself. The selection of meats that this OG meat delivery company offers (they have been in the meat business for a century and have been delivering via mail since 1952!) is not as wild as some of the more recent upstarts, but I’ll say this: You can count on quality with Omaha Steaks. And the prices for most meats are a great deal. You can get an order of 32 burgers and dogs for $99, for example, which comes out to just a buck fifty per serving. They also have great curated gift boxes, but those caan get a bit more pricey.

Snake River Farms

A lot of mail and online meat order companies offer many different types of meat. But not Snake River Farms. No, this service and its partner, the Double R Ranch, offer only beef and pork products, and it does so with mastery. Try the all-beef American Wagyu hot dogs, for example. Try the American Wagyu black grade boneless eye of ribeye roast, too. Or the Korubota pork porterhouse. And so on. Snake River Farms meats aren’t what you would call cheap, but they are what you would call exceptional. If you’re hosting a dinner party or looking to impress a date, spend the cash and get some of the best beef and/or pork you will have tasted outside a top-tier chophouse.

Heritage Foods

Here’s the first thing you should know about Heritage Foods: The food ain’t cheap. But the second thing you need to know outweighs to first: The meats are superlative. Bucking the temptation to produce as much meat as possible at the lowest possible expense, the farms behind Heritage Foods rely on livestock raised using “old-school genetics on pasture.” What this means is that their animals grow at a slow, natural pace. There’s no bulking up with corn and soy, never any added hormones or drugs, and the animals are not cross-bred for rapid growth, but are heritage breeds long prized (like centuries long) for their quality. You have to pay more for meats that take extra time and effort to raise, but you will taste the difference.

Harry & David

Yeah, Harry & David is the pear delivery company. (Great pears, by the way.) And they also offer lots of sausage and cheese and cracker gift baskets that are a bit, well, cheesy. But did you know these guys also have a pretty amazing array of meats available for order? Like bacon-wrapped stuffed shrimp, honey orange duck breasts, bourbon-peppercorn marinated steak, and lobster tail, to name just a few. The prices here are quite high, so know that going in. However, the selection is wide enough that you might find options available only Harry & David, like Lobster Pot Pie. You can also add wine to orders, and that’s a good thing.

Market House

With the blessing of James Beard Award-winning chef Tim McKee, Market House set off on a mission to rethink the modern meat market. To do that, the company works with a variety of farms (and fisheries) that all abide by the same high standards. Market House offers up a nice variety of meats as well as fish and king crab. You won’t find any crazy cuts of meat, though, so if you’re looking for something you’ve never seen before, look elsewhere. What you will find is delicious meat at decent prices. You won’t break the bank if you’re looking to pick up a few filet mignons ($21 each) or antibiotic-free Cornish hens ($18 per pair). If you don’t know what you want, Market House also offers up curated packs for a variety of prices and palates.

Moink

A farmer-owned meat subscription box company, Moink delivers grass-fed and finished beef & lamb, pastured pork & chicken, and wild-caught seafood every three, four, or six weeks. You have the ability to customize each box, which reflects what the company has available at the time. From culotte steak to chicken wings to salmon filets, Moink offers a pretty wide variety — all of which tastes delicious and fresh.

Olympia Provisions

Not in the mood for a steak or a piece of chicken? What about charcuterie? Olympia Provisions crafts a variety of sausages, patés, snack snicks, and salamis by hand. Adam Rapoport, the editor of Bon Appétit Magazine, has called Olympia Provisions’ meats the “best charcuterie in the America” and we’re inclined to agree. Want to learn more? Check out our podcast with OP’s founder Elias Cairo here.

Want to put those newly acquired meats to work? Check out this recipe for a delicious steak or this chicken teriyaki recipe.

Post originally published by Steven John on April 23, 2018. Last updated by Sam Slaughter.

