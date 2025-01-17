 Skip to main content
NYZ bars are ringing in Dry January with these fruity, complex mocktails

See how these trendy cocktail bars are embracing the no-alcohol wave

Beefbar NYC

With so many people getting on board for Dry January, cocktail bars around the world and getting in on the non-alcoholic action too. Two NYC bars have embraced this trend with challenging, interesting mocktails which keep the sensory pleasures of a cocktail but ditch the booze.

“As a teenager who grew up in Flatbush, Brooklyn my preparation for my driver’s test involved two traditions– practicing my K turns on the slow cobblestoned streets of Red Hook Brooklyn and grabbing a celebratory slice of Steve’s Key Lime Pie for not crashing!” said Rob Giles of Beefbar NYC, creator of one of the drinks. “This non- alcoholic cocktail is an homage to that using coconut cream, Thai coconut milk, and topped with Fever Tree lime and yuzu soda.”

Indo Colada from Wayan NYC

Created by Andrea Scott, Beverage Manager at Wayan NYC

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Pineapple juice
  • 1.5 oz coconut milk
  • 0.75 lemongrass/ginger syrup
  • 0.75 lime juice
  • Shake and strain over fresh ice into rocks glass
  • Garnish with candied ginger and pineapple leaf

Recipe for Lemongrass/ Ginger Syrup

Yields 1 qt

  • 600g Ginger
  • 400g Lemongrass
  • 500g Water
  • 400g Sugar

Method:

  1. Blend ginger, lemongrass, and water.
  2. Strain through chinois.
  3. Squeeze remainder through cloth.
  4. Bring the mixture to a boil.
  5. Dissolve sugar into the mixture.
  6. Chill the mixture in the fridge.

Key Lime Fizz from Beefbar NYC

Beefbar NYC

Created by Rob Giles, Director of Beverage at Beefbar NYC

Ingredients:

  • 2.5 oz Coconut Cream
  • .25 oz lime juice
  • 3.5 oz Key Lime Yuzu soda (Fever Tree preferred)

Method:

  1. Add all of your ingredients to a cocktail shaker (excluding the Fever Tree soda)
  2. Shake with 1-2 ice cubes.
  3. Add the soda directly to the tin to incorporate and pour into a chilled highball glass.
  4. Garnish with a dehydrated lime and micro plane black lime on top.

