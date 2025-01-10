 Skip to main content
Give your Dry January some sparkle with these non-alcoholic spritzes

A booze-free alternative to the beloved Aperol Spritz

By
Josh Cellars Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Aperol Spritz
Josh Cellars

The Aperol Spritz is one of the most beloved cocktails, but it’s not exactly appropriate for Dry January. However, if you are skipping the booze this month, you needn’t miss out on the fun of a spritz. We have two recipes from Josh Cellars, which makes non-alcoholic sparkling wine that is perfect for turning into spritzes. There’s an Aperol-related version which uses non-alcoholic Italian orange liqueur, or a Hugo-related version which makes use of elderflower syrup to add a floral, deep note to your drink.

Get out a big copa glass, fill it up with NA sparkling wine, other ingredients, and some fancy garnishes, and enjoy all the luxury of a spritz without the booze.

Josh Cellars Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Italian Spritz

Josh Cellars

Ingredients:

  • Josh Cellars Non-Alcoholic Sparkling – 3 oz.
  • NA Italian Orange Liqueur – 2 oz.
  • Sparkling water or club soda – 1 oz.
  • Ice for serving
  • Orange slice and mint leaves or rosemary sprig for garnish

Method:

Fill a large wine glass ¾ full with ice.
Add Josh Cellars Non-Alcoholic Sparkling and NA Italian Orange Liqueur and stir gently to combine
Top with the sparkling water. Garnish and serve.

Josh Cellars Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Hugo Spritz

Josh Cellars

Ingredients:

  • Josh Cellars Non-Alcoholic Sparkling – 4 oz.
  • Elderflower Syrup – .5 oz.
  • Seltzer – 1 oz.
  • 3-4 mint sprigs
  • 1 Lemon Slice and a few cranberries for garnish

Method:

Strip the leaves off one mint sprig. Lightly slap the leaves in the palm of your hand to release the oils, then add to a glass.
Fill the glass with ice, then add in the Elderflower Syrup, chilled Josh Cellars Non-Alcoholic Sparkling and seltzer. Stir to combine.
Garnish with lemon, cranberries and mint

