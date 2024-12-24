Celebrate Noche Buena with these striking tequila cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents Noche Buena Highball Jalisco 25

Depending on where you are in the world, the big party for Christmas might be held on December 25 — or it might be on December 24, as people get together to slide into Christmas together. That’s true here in Germany, and it’s the case for many Latinx people too who get together to celebrate Noche Buena with plenty of good food and good company.

If you have plans to celebrate on Christmas Eve, then why not try a tequila-themed cocktail? The brand LALO tequila has shared some seasonal recipes including a simple but delicious highball specifically for Noche Buena, adding festive touches like rosemary and pomegranate to a base of blanco tequila and tonic water. There’s also a touch of maraschino liqueur and some bitters in there for extra interest and flavor, making this the perfect light and sparkling way to welcome the festivities.

Noche Buena Highball

Ingredients

1 ounce LALO Tequila

1 teaspoon Luxardo Maraschino

1 dash orange bitters

1 dash Angostura bitters

Tonic water (to top)

Garnish: rosemary sprig and pomegranate seeds

Method:

Add LALO Tequila, Luxardo, and bitters to a highball glass with ice. Top with tonic water and stir gently. Garnish with a rosemary sprig and pomegranate seeds for a festive touch.

Jalisco 25

Ingredients:

1 ounce LALO Tequila

3 ounces prosecco

1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup

Garnish: lemon twist

Method: