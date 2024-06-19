Diplomático suggests a traditional or mango version of the Daiquiri

Today, June 19, is the lesser known holiday of National Daiquiri Day. And while when you hear the word daiquiri your mind might go straight to sweet, fruity, slushy strawberry drinks casually knocked back on a beach, this is in fact a classic rum cocktail that’s worth making at home to enjoy the flavors of rum.

With a simple combination of rum, lime juice, and sugar, this drink in its classic form has more in common with a gin gimlet than a strawberry slushie. And because of its simplicity, it’s a great way to explore the nuances of different types of rum. So if you have a bottle of rum at the back of your home bar that you’re not sure what to do with, or if you want to pick up a nice bottle of rum and try some experimenting with it, then the daiquiri is a great choice of cocktail to start with.

To celebrate the day, popular rum brand Diplomático has shared two recipes for a daiquiri — the traditional version which balances the sugar cane flavors of the rum with the sharpness of citrus, and a mango version which uses mango syrup to add a fruity addition for those who prefer something sweeter but still want to be able to taste the qualities of the rum itself.

How to make two versions of the daiquiri

Diplomático suggest the following recipe for a Classic Daiquiri:

2 Parts Diplomatico Planas

1 Part Fresh Lime Juice

0.75 Part Sugar Syrup

Lime wheel

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker, fill with ice, shake vigorously and strain into Coupe glass. Garnish with lime wheel.

And a variation for the Mango Daiquiri:

2 Parts Diplomatico Planas

1 Part Fresh Lime Juice

0.75 Part Mango Syrup

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker, fill with ice, shake vigorously and strain into Coupe glass. Garnish with mango slices.

