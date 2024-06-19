 Skip to main content
Celebrate National Daiquiri Day by enjoying this classic rum cocktail

Diplomático suggests a traditional or mango version of the Daiquiri

By
Diplomático

Today, June 19, is the lesser known holiday of National Daiquiri Day. And while when you hear the word daiquiri your mind might go straight to sweet, fruity, slushy strawberry drinks casually knocked back on a beach, this is in fact a classic rum cocktail that’s worth making at home to enjoy the flavors of rum.

With a simple combination of rum, lime juice, and sugar, this drink in its classic form has more in common with a gin gimlet than a strawberry slushie. And because of its simplicity, it’s a great way to explore the nuances of different types of rum. So if you have a bottle of rum at the back of your home bar that you’re not sure what to do with, or if you want to pick up a nice bottle of rum and try some experimenting with it, then the daiquiri is a great choice of cocktail to start with.

To celebrate the day, popular rum brand Diplomático has shared two recipes for a daiquiri — the traditional version which balances the sugar cane flavors of the rum with the sharpness of citrus, and a mango version which uses mango syrup to add a fruity addition for those who prefer something sweeter but still want to be able to taste the qualities of the rum itself.

How to make two versions of the daiquiri

Diplomático suggest the following recipe for a Classic Daiquiri:

2 Parts Diplomatico Planas

1 Part Fresh Lime Juice

0.75 Part Sugar Syrup

Lime wheel

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker, fill with ice, shake vigorously and strain into Coupe glass. Garnish with lime wheel.

And a variation for the Mango Daiquiri:

2 Parts Diplomatico Planas

1 Part Fresh Lime Juice

0.75 Part Mango Syrup

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker, fill with ice, shake vigorously and strain into Coupe glass. Garnish with mango slices.

Grab some pastis and try a Mauresque cocktail
The Mauresque cocktail is perfect for a hot summer day
pastis mauresque cocktail stephan coudassot fbzljy8kmpy unsplash

One of the great delights of being a cocktail enthusiast is trying new flavors and drinks from around the world that you might be not exposed to otherwise. One drink that's popular in its home country of France but rarely seen outside it is pastis -- an anise-flavored spirit that's commonly enjoyed as an aperetif (and occasionally used in cooking as well). Flavor-wise, pastis is similar to its better-known cousin, absinthe, but it doesn't have such pronounced bitterness and uses milder star anise for flavoring rather than the brash green anise.

That makes pastis a more sippable, mellow alternative to absinthe. On hot days, it's commonly mixed with water and ice for a pre-dinner drink. This preparation is also responsible for the drink's most distinctive feature: when water is added, it turns from clear yellow to soft, milky white.

Read more
Raise a glass for World Gin Day
Do you really need an excuse to drink gin?
Spanish gin tonic

Saturday June 8, is World Gin Day, so what better excuse to kick back on a lazy afternoon and enjoy a gin cocktail? From savory, herbal intensity to light, fruity sweetness, gins can run the gamut of flavors, so there's one that's suited to every taste -- and a cocktail to match.

Whenever you think of gin, the first place your mind goes is the gin & tonic. Any gin you can think of will marry with tonic water, so try something luxurious like Brooklyn Gin for its sharp citrus flavors. Use a large copa glass and a single big ice cube, in the Spanish style, for a summer delight.

Read more
Everyone loves a Manhattan — but you should try it with rum
Try a Manhattan with a twist
Manhattan

When it comes to classic cocktails, few are more iconic than the Manhattan. Popular since the 1800s, the combination of whiskey, sweet vermouth, and orange bitters has been delighting whiskey enthusiasts for decades and has seen a real resurgence in recent years as whiskey mania has swept the cocktail scene.

But like all good cocktails, the Manhattan is open to variations -- from using different types of vermouth to adding a dash of absinthe, there are plenty of ways to change up this classic stirred drink. However, one option that might sound sacrilegious to some but is well worth a try is ditching the whiskey all together, and replacing it with rum instead.
How to make a Rum Manhattan
The rum Manhattan combines 2 ounces of dark rum with 1 ounce of sweet vermouth, which is stirred together over ice. You can add a dash of either Angostura or orange bitters as you prefer, and strain into a cocktail glass before garnishing with either an orange twist or the traditional cherry.

Read more