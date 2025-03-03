Two ways to spice up your Moscow Mule

Table of Contents Table of Contents Smoky Pineapple Mule Juliette Mule

The Moscow Mule is one of those drinks that’s such a classic it’s easy to overlook. But it’s a classic for a reason — it’s crisp, delicious, and the traditional copper mug it’s served in is fun and distinctive. It’s a drink that’s worth making at home and focusing on the details to get it right — especially as today is National Moscow Mule Day.

If you fancy expanding your Moscow Mule horizons, then we have two fruity variations for you to try. The first comes from Bridget Albert, Senior Director of External Communications & Host of the Served Up Podcast at Southern Glazer’s, and makes use of zingy pineapple. The second uses Juliette Liqueur for a peachy twist.

Smoky Pineapple Mule

Ingredients:

2 oz Pineapple-infused vodka*

1 oz fresh lime juice

4 oz ginger beer

1/2 oz mezcal

Pineapple wedges and mint sprigs for garnish

Ice cubes

Method:

In an ice filled mixing glass, add the pineapple-infused vodka, fresh lime juice, and mezcal. Shake. Strain mixture into a mule mug over ice. Top with ginger beer and gently stir.

Garnish with a grilled pineapple wedge and a sprig of fresh mint.

*Pineapple Infused Vodka

Fill jar with fresh pineapple cubes Cover pineapple with vodka Let it sit for 24 hours, then strain out the fruit

Juliette Mule

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Vodka

.75 oz Juliette Liqueur

.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz Ginger Syrup

Ginger Beer

Method: