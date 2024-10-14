 Skip to main content
Molly Bz launches a coffee-inspired cookie for mocha lovers

Mocha coffee lovers will love this cookie

By
Big Joe Cookie
Molly Bz / Molly Bz

Mocha-coffee lovers who love the indulgent blend of coffee and chocolate now have a light snack to pair perfectly. Molly Bz bold, gourmet cookies are now offered in a coffee flavor called “Big Joe Cookies.” Big Joe Cookies are made with fresh ground coffee, whole beans, rum, and chocolate chips. Enjoyed on their own or as a bite between sips of your coffee, these cookies are every mocha coffee lover’s dream. Cookies are available in mini 3-packs, half dozen, or dozens.

While these cookies have been around since 2019, Molly Bz recently announced a new partnership with P-Rex Coffee. P-Rex Coffee sources its coffee beans from Seed of Hope, a non-profit in Thailand focused on saving families and children from trafficking and slavery. Not only can customers feel great about purchasing cookies made with this coffee, but the taste is also elevated due to using exceptional-quality coffee beans. P-Rex Coffee uses 100% shade-grown Arabica coffee cultivated in the picturesque mountains of Northern Thailand.

Focusing on using coffee with a purpose, this collaboration shares a unified vision to support the children of Akha Hill Tribe coffee farmers in Northern Thailand. Through education, citizenship, and anti-trafficking efforts, this mash-up helps support a brighter future for these kids. Additionally, coffee farmers are paid higher-than-average waves to create a more sustainable future.

Every one of Molly Bz’s gourmet cookies is jam-packed with unexpected flavors, premium ingredients, and a lot of love. But if you’re a coffee lover or looking for a gift for the coffee lover in your life, the Big Joe Cookie is one you won’t want to miss.

