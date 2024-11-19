Michter's 20 year old bourbon is back

There are very few American whiskey brands with the following of Michter’s. This family-owned distillery is well-known for its popular limited-release whiskeys, including its beloved Michter’s 20-year-old. This complex expression hadn’t been released since 2022—that is, until now.

Michter’s 20 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon

This highly sought-after expression is made up of barrels hand-selected by Master Distiller Dan McKee and Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson. This 114.2-proof whiskey was matured for a minimum of two decades in fire-charred, new American oak casks. The result is a complex, sippable bourbon known for its flavors of candied orange peels, toasted vanilla beans, candied nuts, chocolate, graham crackers, and charred oak.

“It’s always a special event for us at Michter’s when we bottle and release some whiskey that is over two decades old,” Michter’s President Joseph J. Magliocco said in a press release.

“Unlike Scotch and some other aged spirits, bourbon has to mature in a new barrel. Reaching ages beyond 15 years without the whiskey getting too woody is an achievement that our team strives for. This is an exceptional release, and we only wish we had more to offer.”

Where can I buy it?

As we mentioned before, not only is Michter’s 20-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon an ultra-limited release, but it also hasn’t hit store shelves in two years. This isn’t the type of bottle you stroll into your local liquor store and grab for the weekend. This is a unique, memorable, collectible expression. It’s available at select whiskey retailers for a suggested retail price of $1,200 for a 750ml bottle.