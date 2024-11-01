From marigold syrup to mole bitters, get into the spirit of the holiday

With Día de los Muertos this weekend, people in Mexico and around the world are preparing for celebrations with friends, including preparing the favorite food and drinks of those who have died to remember them and honor them. It’s also a time for tasty food and drinks for the living too, and a great excuse to work with traditional Mexican spirits like mezcal or tequila.

To get you in the mood, we have a selection of cocktails from Fósforo Ensamble Mezcal, a mezcal designed for mixing. The drinks include nods to the holiday with marigold syrup and to Mexican foods with mole bitters, taking advantage of mezcal’s smoky flavors to create something special.

Ofrenda Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

2 oz. Fósforo Ensamble Mezcal

½ oz. Marigold Syrup

2 dashes of Mole Bitters

Garnish with an orange twist

Method:

Combine ice in a mixing glass with ice and stir until well chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with an orange twist.

Bloody Maria

Ingredients:

2 oz. Fósforo Ensamble Mezcal

4 oz. Tomato Juice

½ tsp. Valentina Hot Sauce

2 dashes Worcestershire sauce

1 pinch ground black pepper

1 pinch smoked paprika

1 pinch sea salt

1 Lime Wedge

Garnish with olives & celery stalks

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker and roll back and forth to mix. Strain into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with olives and a celery stalk.

El Diablo de Puebla

Ingredients:

2 oz. Fósforo Ensamble Mezcal

¾ oz. Lime Juice

¾ oz. Crème de Cassis

Top with Ginger Beer

Garnish with Lime Wedge

method:

Shake mezcal, lime juice, and crème de cassis with ice. Strain into a highball glass filled with ice, and top with ginger beer. Garnish with a lime wedge.