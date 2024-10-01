 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

San Diego bartenders share their favorite Mexican cocktails

Using ingredients like Abasolo corn whiskey, Alma Finca, Sotol, and tepache

By
Josue Gonzalez, bartender at Swan Bar
Josue Gonzalez, bartender at Swan Bar Casa Lumbre

Every drinker knows Mexico’s most famous spirits export, tequila, and plenty of people around the world are getting into mezcal these days as well. But Mexico has more to offer cocktail enthusiasts than just these spirits, and as part of the celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month, three bartenders from San Diego have created cocktails using lesser-known Mexican ingredients.

These three recipes use ingredients like Abasolo corn whiskey, Alma Finca orange liqueur, Nocheluna Sotol (a distilled spirit from Chihuahua), and the fermented pineapple drink tepache to create modern takes on distinctly Mexican tastes.  The drinks are available at each of the bartenders’ bars, but if you’re feeling adventurous then you can also follow the recipes to recreate them at home.

Recommended Videos

Recuerdame

Casa Lumbre

Crafted by Josue Gonzalez, bartender at Swan Bar

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Abasolo
  • 1.5 oz Swan Midnight Rider Coffee Liquor
  • 0.5 oz Alma Finca
  • 0.5 Strawberry/Abuelita Chocolate Syrup
  • Top Alma finca Cream

Method:

Related

Combine Abasolo, coffee liquor, Alma Finca, and strawberry/abuelita chocolate syrup, and shake. Add to a martini glass and top with Alma Finca cream.

El Tarahumara

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Crafted by Daniela Mancera, bartender at Tahona

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Nocheluna Sotol
  • 0.5 oz Alma Finca
  • 1.5 oz House made tepache
  • 0.25 oz Orgeat
  • 0.5 oz Lemon/ACV blend

Method:

Combine Nocheluna, Alma Finca, house made tepache, orgeat, and Lemon/ACV blend, and shake for approximately 15 seconds. Add to a highball glass.

Lechilla

Lechilla
Casa Lumbre

Crafted by Omar Rodriguez, bartender at La Nacional

Ingredients:

  • 4 oz house made coffee bean Horchata
  • 0.75 oz Nocheluna Sotol
  • 0.75 oz cruzan strap rum

Method:

Combine house made coffee bean Horchata, Nocheluna, and cruzan strap rum, and shake for approximately 15 seconds. Add to a highball glass.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
A perfectly made Campari Spritz is even better than its Aperol cousin
Swap out the Aperol for Campari instead
Campari Sprtiz

If you’re a refreshing, effervescent cocktail fan, you probably enjoy a nice Aperol Spritz occasionally. Created in Venice, Italy, in 1920, this simple before-dinner drink is made simply with Aperol (an Italian bitter liqueur), soda water, and prosecco (Italian sparkling wine). It’s a perfectly bubbly, sweet, and citrusy drink for the waning summer days (and warm fall days ahead).

But perhaps you’d prefer the drink to have a little more bitterness and a little less overall citrus sweetness. Lucky for you, there’s an easy change. Simply swap out the Aperol for the more bittersweet, intense Campari for a more complex, boozier Spritz.
The difference between Campari and Aperol

Read more
How to make a French 75, a great cocktail you’re (probably) overlooking
The French 75 sounds cool, is cool, and tastes wonderful
Boozy bubbly lemon French 75 cocktail

When it comes to the cocktails that give a feeling of celebration, there's one iconic drink that doesn't get the recognition it deserves. Even among cocktail enthusiasts, the French 75 has been too often overlooked in favor of more punchy, spirit-forward drinks. And while there is absolutely a place for a bracing martini, there's also a time for something sparkling, refreshing, and just downright delicious that's easy for anyone to drink and enjoy. This classic drink is worthy of your attention, especially if you're in a celebratory mood.

In the simplest terms, the French 75 ingredients are gin, Champagne, lemon juice, and sugar. That's it. The sparkling wine is the main ingredient, making it an effervescent, delicious, sweet, citrus-filled experience. What's not to love?
The French 75 recipe

Read more
How to make the best Irish coffee recipes, fall-ready drinks
Try these Irish coffee recipes and prepare to be amazed
Irish coffee

The Irish Coffee is a classic drink that's outlasted any number of trends and movements within the cocktail industry. Better, it's open to all kinds of interpretation, meaning you can mix up a different version each time you feel in the mood. And since we're entering the cold time of year, the core ingredients of warm coffee and whiskey are even more appealing.

Of the many great hot cocktails and whiskey cocktails on the menu, the Irish Coffee has a big and deserved following. It's an old beverage showing no signs of slowing down, originally concocted in Northern Europe to take on the many gray days of the off-season. We love it around St. Patrick's Day, as well as late in the evening, with decaf plugged into the equation for an ideal nightcap cocktail.
Alicia Perry's best Irish coffee recipe

Read more