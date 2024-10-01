Using ingredients like Abasolo corn whiskey, Alma Finca, Sotol, and tepache

Every drinker knows Mexico’s most famous spirits export, tequila, and plenty of people around the world are getting into mezcal these days as well. But Mexico has more to offer cocktail enthusiasts than just these spirits, and as part of the celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month, three bartenders from San Diego have created cocktails using lesser-known Mexican ingredients.

These three recipes use ingredients like Abasolo corn whiskey, Alma Finca orange liqueur, Nocheluna Sotol (a distilled spirit from Chihuahua), and the fermented pineapple drink tepache to create modern takes on distinctly Mexican tastes. The drinks are available at each of the bartenders’ bars, but if you’re feeling adventurous then you can also follow the recipes to recreate them at home.

Recommended Videos

Recuerdame

Crafted by Josue Gonzalez, bartender at Swan Bar

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Abasolo

1.5 oz Swan Midnight Rider Coffee Liquor

0.5 oz Alma Finca

0.5 Strawberry/Abuelita Chocolate Syrup

Top Alma finca Cream

Method:

Combine Abasolo, coffee liquor, Alma Finca, and strawberry/abuelita chocolate syrup, and shake. Add to a martini glass and top with Alma Finca cream.

El Tarahumara

Crafted by Daniela Mancera, bartender at Tahona

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Nocheluna Sotol

0.5 oz Alma Finca

1.5 oz House made tepache

0.25 oz Orgeat

0.5 oz Lemon/ACV blend

Method:

Combine Nocheluna, Alma Finca, house made tepache, orgeat, and Lemon/ACV blend, and shake for approximately 15 seconds. Add to a highball glass.

Lechilla

Crafted by Omar Rodriguez, bartender at La Nacional

Ingredients:

4 oz house made coffee bean Horchata

0.75 oz Nocheluna Sotol

0.75 oz cruzan strap rum

Method:

Combine house made coffee bean Horchata, Nocheluna, and cruzan strap rum, and shake for approximately 15 seconds. Add to a highball glass.