These bitter, low-ABV options are a cocktail lover’s delight

One of the top cocktail trends for this year is cutting back — with people focusing on having fewer, higher quality drinks with lower ABVs. The idea is to enjoy all the flavor and pleasure of a cocktail, without an evening getting too messy. In that spirit, there’s been rising interest in lower ABV drinks, particularly those which keep the classic bitter flavors that cocktail drinkers love.

In that vein, one way to enjoy lower-ABV cocktails is to look for drinks which make stars of ingredients like fortified wines or liqueurs rather than spirits. These cocktails from Italian bitter brands Italicus and Savoia take a lower-alcohol twist on classic bitter Italian cocktails, making them ideal for those who are looking to ease into January by cutting back without going fully no-alcohol.

Italicus Spritz

Ingredients:

1 part Italicus Rosolio Di Bergamotto

2 parts Prosecco

3 green olives to garnish

Method:

Build in a wine glass over ice. Simply combine one part Italicus with two parts Prosecco or Champagne over ice. Add garnish with three green olives to balance the floral aromas with a touch of saltiness.

Savoia Negroni

Ingredients:

2 parts Savoia Americano

1 part London Dry Gin

4-5 ice cubes

Garnish with three green grapes

Method:

Rock glass, fill with ice cubes, add the ingredients, stir gently, and garnish with green and red grapes.

Orancio Margarita

Ingredients:

Savoia Orancio

Tequila Blanco

Fresh Lime Juice

Agave Nectar

Method:

Squeeze half part fresh lime juice into your shaker. Add 1 part Tequila Blanco. Add 1 part Savoia Orancio. Add 1 bar spoon of agave nectar & stir. Add ice to your shaker. Shake + strain into a glass