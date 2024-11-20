For coffee drinkers with a refined palate

When it comes to coffee, everyone has their own personal preferences, and they usually stray from their normal order. But that’s not always the case. Even coffee drinkers who generally prefer black coffee’s bold, slightly bitter taste will occasionally feel the desire to change their coffee orders.

Black espresso drinks, such as the long black or the Americano, deliver an even stronger taste than plain black coffee. While the long black and the Americano contain just water and espresso, the preparation for the long black vs. Americano espresso is entirely different. Here’s what you need to know about each beverage’s differences in taste and preparation.

What is a long black?

A “long black” coffee order is not often heard in the United States, except in the occasional specialty coffee shop. This style of coffee is commonly found in Australia and New Zealand and is made by pouring either a single or double shot of espresso into hot water.

What makes a long black coffee unique is how it is made, which differs quite a bit from how other handcrafted espresso beverages are prepared. After brewing the espresso, a cup is filled with about 100 to 120 mL (about 3.5 ounces) of hot water. The espresso is then poured on top of the hot water. As you take a sip of a long black, you’ll find that the taste is stronger and more concentrated on the top (where the espresso and crema lie) and more diluted toward the bottom of the cup.

Now, you may wonder how mixing espresso and water is revolutionary. In short, pouring espresso on hot water helps a long black espresso retain its crema, the foam that forms on top of the espresso (created by the pressure extraction process). The crema, which is made up of carbon dioxide bubbles, attaches to the coffee’s natural oils and sits on top of the espresso. This is how you can visually tell the difference between a long black and an Americano.

What is an Americano?

An Americano is prepared by pouring hot water into freshly brewed espresso, the exact opposite of the method of preparation of the long black. While the Americano is made with the same ingredients—espresso and water—this drink is prepared by brewing espresso and adding 100 to 200 mL (approximately 4-6.5 ounces) of hot water over the espresso.

Pouring the espresso into the mug first, followed by the water on top, retains less of the crema than what is found in a long black. Unlike a long black, Americano espresso drinks are usually offered in multiple sizes (with more water used in larger sizes).

Long black vs. Americano: Which is stronger?

Taste

Both the long black and Americano are strong espresso drinks typically served black. However, the long black coffee is a stronger option than the Americano. This is because of the differences in the ratio of water to espresso in each beverage. A long black uses less water than an Americano, resulting in a stronger taste.

Both drinks are stronger in taste than a regular cup of black coffee, but a red-eye coffee or a black-eye coffee may be even stronger in taste.

In North America, many people also order the Americano as an iced beverage, but the long black is typically served hot. While both espresso beverages are served black, cream and sweetener can be added depending on the drinker’s taste.

Caffeine content

The long black and Americano contain similar amounts of caffeine. Each coffee shop may prepare the order differently, with some using double or triple espresso shots. While each drink contains a different amount of water, both will contain the same amount of caffeine if an equal number of espresso shots are used.

Type of espresso shots used

Depending on where you order, the type of espresso used in a long black vs. an Americano may also differ. In a long black, two shots of ristretto may be used. Ristretto is a fruiter, sweeter variety of espresso that is made with very finely ground espresso beans (also known as short shots of espresso). On the other hand, a single, traditional espresso shot may be used in an Americano.

Ordering a long black vs. Americano

If you live in North America, finding a “long black” on the menu at your favorite coffee shop may be a challenge. While you can certainly try to order it, there’s a good chance the barista on the other end may not know how to prepare the beverage properly.

But don’t fret — there’s still a way to enjoy a stronger espresso drink than the Americano. An Americano can be ordered with light water to create a stronger, more espresso-focused taste. While not the same regarding beverage preparation, it’s at least a close comparison. And if you find yourself in a coffee shop in Australia or New Zealand, you’ll know exactly what coffee to order.