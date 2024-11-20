Bold, vibrant new packaging

Iconic Italian coffee brand Lavazza has launched a vibrant new look for its coffee packaging. The new “Dolcevita packaging” draws inspiration from the vibrant essence of the Italian “La Dolce Vita.” This fresh look perfectly blends Lavazza’s rich heritage with contemporary elegance, and it’s now available for consumers to enjoy.

The redesign celebrates Lavazza’s deep connection to Italian culture, featuring bold colors and sophisticated designs that echo the beauty of Italy’s landscapes. Lavazza coffee lovers can find the new coffee packaging on all of the products within the line, including bagged coffee and K-Cup packs . The brand is especially excited about it’s new brand packaging, as it’s a visual invitation for coffee lovers to savor life’s simple pleasures—bringing a moment of indulgence and connection with every sip.

While the packaging has a refreshed, modern aesthetic, Lavazza’s coffee still has the same taste and utmost quality. The range of Dolcevita blends is expertly selected, roasted, and ground as specified by Lavazza’s quality standards. Within the Dolcevita coffee products, you’ll find a selection of different roasts for every coffee lover. Some of the most popular Lavazza Dolcevita coffee blends include:

Opera Intenso Ground Coffee (Dark Roast coffee) – Balance of smoky and caramelized notes

Italian Roast Ground Coffee (Extra Dark Roast coffee) – Full-bodied, complex, and slightly smoky flavor

House Blend Perfetto Ground Coffee (Medium Roast coffee) – Lingering caramel notes, crafted from 100% Arabica coffee

All roasts are available for purchase right from Lavazza’s website, delivering exceptional coffee right to your door.