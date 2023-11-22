Celebrity Chef Darryl Taylor gives us his best keto diet sides

Unless you’re one of those psychos who runs a marathon with your family every Thanksgiving, the holiday isn’t exactly known for being the healthiest. For most of us, it’s a carb-heavy, four-servings-of-mashed potatoes and two-pieces-of-pie kind of day, topped off with a few (many) festive cocktails —not exactly friendly to the keto diet.

But for celebrity chef Darryl Taylor, famed for his incredible catering talents in Atlanta and appearance on Next Level Chef, Thanksgiving is a great way to experiment with beautiful dishes and flavors while still keeping in ketosis. Chef Taylor lost 139 pounds on the keto diet, and his keto-friendly Thanksgiving recipes are a delicious reminder that staying true to your diet doesn’t have to mean missing out on wonderful holiday flavor.

Salmon/tuna rounds with lemon cream sauce

Ingredients

1 can of salmon or tuna, drained (12 ounces of either fresh ingredient can be substituted)

2 eggs, beaten

1/4 cup green bell pepper, diced

1/4 cup red bell pepper, diced

1/4 cup of chopped scallions/green onion

1 tablespoon fresh or dried parsley

2 cloves garlic

1 tablespoon chopped capers/tapenade

1 small shallot, chopped – can be replaced with ½ of red onion chopped

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

1 package keto breadcrumbs

1 package keto panko

1/4 cup almond flour

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon Xanthan gum

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup heavy cream

Old Bay seasoning

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

Method

In a large bowl, combine salmon or tuna, eggs, bell peppers, chopped scallion, parsley, garlic, shallot (or red onion), almond flour, 1/2 cup of keto bread crumbs, 1/2 cup parmesan, 1 tablespoon of Old Bay seasoning, and cayenne pepper (if using). Refrigerate for one hour. Coat a large sheet pan with olive oil, and set aside. Using a small ice cream scoop, scoop the mixture into small balls and roll them in the remaining bread crumbs and panko, then place the balls on the baking sheet. Air fry the rounds at 375 for at least 15 minutes, or bake in a convection oven at 350F for about 10-15 minutes or until golden brown. Prepare the sauce by combining the cream, butter, and lemon juice in a small saucepan over medium/low heat. When the sauce begins to simmer, add Xanthan gum until thickened. Serve rounds with additional parmesan cheese.

Chef Taylor’s most requested lamb (pops) chops

Ingredients

1 package lamb chops, cleaned and frenched

1 tablespoon fresh garlic

1 jar Dijon mustard blackening spices (any brand)

Allegro marinade (smoke flavor)

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Place the lamb chops in a baking dish or bowl, covering with one bottle of Allegro marinade. Cover and place in refrigerator for at least 4 hours, but overnight is best. When ready to cook, preheat oven to 375F, and lightly coat a large baking pan with olive oil; set aside. Spread 1 teaspoon of Dijon on both sides of each chop, then season with salt, pepper, and 1/4 teaspoon of blackening spices. Place the chops on a hot grill and cook both sides on high heat for about 6 minutes until you get nice grill markings. Remove from the grill and bake in the oven for 20 minutes or until your preferred temperature is reached. These are best-served medium to medium well. Top with apricot glaze (below)

Chef Taylor’s apricot glaze

Ingredients

1/2 cup apricot preserves

1 tablespoon butter

Method

Combine apricot preserves and butter in a small saucepan on low heat until the glaze begins to melt. Pour over the chops and serve hot.

Keto extra garlic buttery smashed cauliflower potatoes

The extra garlic and butter elevate the traditional mashed cauliflower, making it a delicious and keto-friendly alternative to mashed potatoes. Feel free to customize this recipe to suit your taste preferences, adding more garlic or butter if desired. It’s a low-carb delight that pairs well with a variety of main dishes.

Ingredients

1 large head of cauliflower, cut into florets

4 cloves garlic, minced

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

2 tablespoons cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and black pepper to taste

Chopped fresh chives or parsley for garnish (optional)

Method

Steam or boil the cauliflower florets until very tender, about 10-15 minutes. Drain and pat dry with paper towels to remove excess moisture. Place the steamed cauliflower in a large bowl and use a potato masher or fork to smash it until it reaches your desired consistency. In a small pan, melt 2 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Add minced garlic and sauté for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Remove from heat. Add the garlic-infused butter, remaining 2 tablespoons of butter, cream cheese, heavy cream, and grated Parmesan to the smashed cauliflower, and mix well. Season the mixture with salt and black pepper to taste. Adjust the seasoning as needed. Garnish with chopped fresh chives or parsley if desired.

Chef Taylor’s “Keto” Chicken Cordon Bleu

Ingredients

4 skinless chicken breasts, flattened

1/2 cup gluten-free soy sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 8-ounce container of cream cheese, softened

8 – 10 ounces bleu cheese, crumbled

4 slices Prosciutto

2 eggs, beaten

2 tablespoons water

1 package keto breadcrumbs, or keto panko

4 pieces of scallion or asparagus

Method

Place chicken breasts in a marinade of soy sauce and chopped garlic for up to 1 hour. Remove chicken from the marinade, and pat dry. In a small bowl, mix together bleu cheese and softened cream cheese, and set aside. Lay the chicken breasts flat on a clean surface. Spoon some of the cheese spread on the center of each chicken breast. Take 1 piece of asparagus or scallion and roll it up with a slice of Prosciutto. Place the wrap on the cheese mixture atop the chicken breast. Roll the chicken breast up tightly in plastic wrap, ensuring there is no air. Wrap the loose ends of plastic tightly at each end of the chicken. Place the chicken breast in a boiling pan of hot water for about 8-10 minutes. Preheat oven to 375F. Lightly grease a sheet pan with olive oil, and set aside. Remove the chicken from the water, and carefully unwrap each. They will have sealed into a round shape, and the cheese mixture will have melted. In a small bowl, make an egg wash by combining eggs with water. Dip or brush the chicken in the egg wash, then immediately into the breadcrumb mixture. Place chicken on the prepared sheet pan and bake for 20-25 minutes, until golden brown.

