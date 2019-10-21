Jim Beam American Stillhouse is Now on Airbnb

If you’ve ever used Airbnb and been tempted to sneak a drink or two from the home bar of the house you are staying in, but you were dissuaded by the thought of getting a bad review … well, you made a good call. But Jim Beam is now offering an Airbnb experience where you can drink to your heart’s content (within moderation, of course) without fear of social media or other retribution.

Starting the week of October 21, bourbon fans can book a stay at a house on the grounds of the Jim Beam American Stillhouse on Airbnb for the low, low price of just $23 — the price of a bottle of Jim Beam Black. The stay will include other whiskey-focused activities, like a distillery tour, bourbon tasting, and some Kentucky barbecue meals at Fred’s Smokehouse.

The three-bedroom house was built in 1919 on the grounds of the distillery overlooking Everbach Lake. The house comes with a fully stocked bar, naturally containing a healthy supply of Jim Beam and its affiliated brands, a fireplace, and a backyard with a fishing dock. You can reserve your one-night stay by visiting master distiller Fred Noe’s Airbnb profile, and slots are limited so act fast if you are interested. This offer will only last through the end of the year. Travel is not included, and guests must be at least 21 years old to reserve. Also, Fred Noe will not be staying in the house with you, but who knows, perhaps you’ll be lucky enough to catch him walking around the distillery and be able to say hello.

If you do manage to snag a night, don’t forget to spend some time checking out the rest of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail (including some of the newer-school distilleries) while you’re at it.

