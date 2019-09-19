If you’ve spent any amount of time perusing this site, you’ll realize one thing — we at The Manual love us some bourbon. When we wake up in the morning, we’re already thinking about what we’re going to pour when the work day ends. We give barrels staves and barrel heads as gifts. We use it as cologne (we’re kidding, but we’d be lying if we said we haven’t contemplated it).

We’ll be honest — if we could get away with naming our collective first-born child Bourbon, we would. (Our next dog, Barrel Proof — BP, for short — will have to do.)

And when it comes to bourbon, there is no place more sacred than Kentucky, where 95 percent of the world’s bourbon is made, making a visit a necessity if you have even a passing fancy for whiskey.

Once you’re in Kentucky, though, what do you do? You can’t just go there without a plan (technically, you could, but then you’re likely to miss out on bourbon-y goodness somewhere along the way). That is where the Kentucky Bourbon Trail comes in. Created in 1999 by the Kentucky Distillers Association, the goal of the trail was to give eager visitors a chance to see all that goes into making America’s spirit.

Oh, and sample the bourbon, too.

Previous Next 1 of 4

Spread out between Louisville (one of the cities highlighted in The Manual Awards 2018) and Lexington, there are currently 17 distilleries on the KBT. Many of these — especially if you’re a regular reader of The Manual — you’ve probably already had the pleasure of enjoying (many, many times most likely):

Kentucky Bourbon Trail Distilleries

Some, like Angel’s Envy and the Evan Williams Experience, are as little as a mile apart, with other distilleries such as Michter’s, Old Forester, and Rabbit Hole Distillery not being far away, either, while Town Branch (located in Lexington) can be as far as 80 miles from some of the others. Without a little preparation, you might realize you’re in over your head if you wanted to visit all of them.

The KBT suggests taking around eight days to visit all 16 distilleries. This amount of time allows you time to fully enjoy each (and do so safely). You could drive to each, but if you don’t want to do any of the driving on your own, there are multiple options for you, including booking a tour through companies such as Mint Julep Tours. Lyft and Uber also offer discounts if you choose to go that route. In our opinion, getting someone else to drive you around to places where you will drink bourbon is literally the best of both worlds.

The fun doesn’t end with bourbon, though. Lexington and Louisville are both amazing places to stay while on the tour. From restaurants like Proof on Main to classic bourbon bars such The Silver Dollar to breweries like West Sixth or Country Boy Brewing, there is plenty to keep you occupied when you’re not contemplating the finer points of a barrel-proof whiskey. (If you’re a fan of pizza, then you’ll definitely want to add Pizza Lupo to your list while you are in Louisville, as well.) Each city also has a number of fine hotels at a range of price points, depending on what you are looking for. Once you’re nestled in your hotel room, you could of course just drink whiskey that you purchased earlier in the day, but then you’re missing out on what is helping make both cities stand out as premier destinations in the American South.

If you really want to see all of the distilleries, but planning isn’t your strong suit (in fact, it’s the weak suit that sits in your closet for the two times a year you have to show up at something fancy), the KBT has put together a guide for everywhere you should go, eat, and stay, arranged in an optimal order. By picking up a KBT Passport at your first stop, you can mark your journey with a stamp at each consecutive stop. Get all 16 stamps and you will receive a commemorative prize.

Okay, so you’ve booked your trip and you’ve hit all the distilleries.

If you still want more bourbon, you’re in luck (and you’re our kind of traveler). There is also a newer addition to the KBT: a craft distillery trail. On this trail, you’ll find 16 additional distilleries, all but ensuring that by the time you leave Kentucky, your blood will be at least a small percent whiskey:

Craft Trail Distilleries

You won’t get a T-shirt for visiting all of these, but you will get the chance to try just about everything the state of Kentucky has to offer when it comes to bourbon.

While you’re up in Northern Kentucky, it would make sense, too, to hop on the B-Line, a passport that covers the distilleries, bars, and restaurants that showcase Northern Kentucky’s position as the gateway to bourbon country. In addition to being able to easily spend another few days tooling around Covington and the surrounding areas, the Craft Tour already includes the distilleries on the B-Line, so this means you’ll be doubly rewarded.

Article originally published October 24, 2017. Last updated September 14, 2019 to reflect new distilleries.

Editors' Recommendations