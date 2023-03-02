 Skip to main content
Our honest review of Ithaca Hummus: Should you buy it?

Ever tried pickle-flavored hummus? We did. Here are our thoughts on that and other varieties of Ithaca Hummus

Christine VanDoren
By

Are you a fan of hummus but wondering if Ithaca Hummus is worth a try? Join us as we take a look at their various flavors, the ingredients they use, the nutritional information of their products, and more to see whether or not these are delicious essentials for your kitchen!

Overview of Ithaca Hummus

Ithaca Hummus is a company focused on delivering hummus free of preservatives and other unnatural ingredients. You can purchase the company’s numerous flavors either in tubs or squeezable pouches, depending on your preferred application.

Overall, Ithaca Hummus seems to be a bit on the expensive side compared to other hummus options, but you’ll get what you pay for, considering the high-quality ingredients put into this food.

The company launched back in 2013, and it clearly stated that fresh ingredients and  delicious hummus was its focus. Does it live up to its goals?

What are the benefits and downsides of hummus?

beet hummus with veggies.

Benefits

  • Contains numerous vitamins and minerals
  • Good source of fiber
  • Can be used for various meals and snacks
  • Rich in calcium
  • Can fight inflammation and improve blood sugar control

Downsides

Ithaca Hummus options
Buffalo Ranch Hummus

Taste Test 

8/10

This flavor is certainly tasty and will go great with foods like celery and chicken wraps! Also, it isn’t spicy, making it great for those who prefer milder flavors.

Ingredients

Chickpeas, hot sauce (aged cayenne red peppers, vinegar, garlic powder), water, tahini (sesame), sunflower and/or olive oil, cold pressed lemon juice, vinegar, salt, fresh garlic, dried onion, dried garlic, celery seeds, dried dill, dried chives 

Important Nutrition Facts

Serving size: 2 tbsp
Calories: 60
Total fat: 3.5 g
Cholesterol: 0 mg
Sodium: 230 mg
Carbs: 5 g
Total sugars: 1 g
Protein: 2 g

lemon garlic - Ithaca Hummus

Lemon Garlic Hummus

Taste Test

 

7/10

While this hummus is certainly good, the lemon flavor is a bit overpowering. However, if you’re a big fan of lemon, this variation may end up being your favorite!

Ingredients

Chickpeas, water, sunflower and/or olive oil, tahini (sesame), cold pressed lemon juice, fresh garlic, salt, vinegar, crushed red pepper

Important Nutrition Facts

Serving size: 2 tbsp
Calories: 70
Total fat: 5 g
Cholesterol: 0 mg
Sodium: 115 mg
Carbs: 6 g
Total sugars: 1 g
Protein: 2 g

everyone bagel - Ithaca Hummus

Everyone Bagel Hummus

Taste Test 

8/10

The Everyone Bagel Hummus is probably the most versatile, as it has the typical hummus flavor. You likely could use it for anything you like.

Ingredients

Chickpeas, water, sunflower and/or olive oil, tahini (sesame), roasted garlic puree, dried onion, vinegar, salt, cold pressed lemon juice, poppy seeds, fresh garlic

Important Nutrition Facts

Serving size: 2 tbsp
Calories: 80
Total fat: 6 g
Cholesterol: 0 mg
Sodium: 160 mg
Carbs: 6 g
Total sugars: 1 g
Protein: 2 g

Grillo’s Pickles Hummus

Taste Test

6/10

You certainly need to be a pickle fan to enjoy this hummus, as the flavor is quite strong. I personally don’t like pickles, so this naturally, wasn’t my favorite. However, many people are avid pickle lovers, so this one might end up being a must for their shopping list.

Ingredients

Chickpeas, pickles, water, tahini (sesame), vinegar, sunflower and/or olive oil, salt, fresh garlic, dill, grape leaves

Important Nutrition Facts

Serving size: 2 tbsp
Calories: 45
Total fat: 2 g
Cholesterol: 0 mg
Sodium: 230 mg
Carbs: 5 g
Total sugars: 1 g
Protein: 2 g

Lemon Dill Hummus

Taste Test 

9/10

This variation was my favorite by far, as there are certainly hints of both lemon and dill in the hummus, but neither flavor is overpowering. This makes it great as a spread or a dip to go along with many different snacks.

Ingredients

Chickpeas, water, tahini (sesame), cold pressed lemon juice, sunflower and/or olive oil, fresh garlic, salt, vinegar, dried dill, crushed red pepper

Important Nutrition Facts

Serving size: 2 tbsp
Calories: 60
Total fat: 4 g
Cholesterol: 0 mg
Sodium: 115 mg
Carbs: 6 g
Total sugars: 1 g
Protein: 2 g

lemon beet toast - Ithaca Hummus

Lemon Beet Hummus

Taste Test 

7/10

No one can deny how gorgeous and unique the color of this hummus is, but it is’s a bit of an acquired taste. It’s on the sweeter side, so it may be a better option to pair with certain foods than typical hummus.

Ingredients

Chickpeas, water, beets, sunflower and/or olive oil, cold pressed lemon juice, tahini (sesame), vinegar, salt, fresh garlic, crushed red pepper

Important Nutrition Facts

Serving size: 2 tbsp
Calories: 50
Total fat: 3 g
Cholesterol: 0 mg
Sodium: 100 mg
Carbs: 5 g
Total sugars: 1 g
Protein: 2 g

Would I recommend you purchase Ithaca Hummus?

Roasted Young Pumpkin

Overall, I would recommend Ithaca Hummus because the brand offers many different flavors that can appeal to a wide audience, so you’re bound to find at least one that you love. The ingredients are also straightforward and healthy, and there doesn’t appear to be added artificial flavors of chemicals. As a result, you can feel good about what you’re putting into your body.

As for the nutrition facts, the Ithaca Hummus appears to be very low in sugar and unhealthy fats. The only thing that may be an issue is the number of calories per serving. While one serving never passes 100 calories, it can be easy to overindulge because hummus is typically used as a dip or spread. If you’re currently trying to lose or maintain weight, I recommend measuring out the hummus before enjoying it.

