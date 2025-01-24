Get ready for the weekend with this twist on an Irish Coffee

It’s nearly time for National Irish Coffee day, falling this weekend, so why not treat yourself to this beloved warm cocktail? Traditionally it’s made with Irish whiskey, coffee, and whipped cream, though there’s plenty of room for making this classic recipe your own as well if you fancy something a little different.

One great suggestion for a modern twist on this classic cocktail comes from Bridget Albert, Senior Director of External Communications & Host of the Served Up Podcast at Southern Glazer’s. Her Café Dublin recipe keeps the Irish whiskey, freshly brewed coffee, and whipped cream, but also includes a couple of creative additions to amp up the flavor. There’s the use of a sugar cube soaked with Peychaud’s Bitters to give a spicy, cinnamon note to the drink as well as sweetness, and my favorite addition: an ounce of ginger flavored whiskey. Ginger is such a great bold flavor, that adds some heat and richness that matches great with the bitterness of the coffee and the warming spicy flavors of the whiskey.

Recommended Videos

Flavored whisky is one of those drinks categories that used to have a bad reputation but is increasingly something worth exploring, with brands putting out high-quality spirits with natural flavors to enhance your cocktail experience. If you can find some ginger flavored whiskey, it’d make a great addition to your drink.

Café Dublin

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Irish Whiskey

1 oz ginger flavored whiskey

4 oz freshly brewed dark roast coffee

Peychaud’s Bitters-soaked sugar cube

Whipped cream

Method:

Add all ingredients except whipped cream to a heat proof mug. Stir until sugar cube dissolved. Top with a layer of whipped cream.