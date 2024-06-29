 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

How to make sangria everyone will love

Tips and tricks to make the best sangria

By

Two wine glasses with drinks and straws

Sangria is one of the easiest ways to uplevel your wine-drinking experience. Its versatility means you can use practically any wine you have at your disposal. Red, white, or even bubbly–it can all be turned into sangria.

But let’s be real here: not all sangrias hit the mark. So keep reading if you want to learn how to make sangria that will impress your friends and unlock the secrets to making great drinks for any party. 

Recommended Videos

The art of crafting the perfect sangria recipe

Multiple wine bottles sitting on surface
Timur Saglambilek / Pexels

Pick the right wine for the occasion

While you can use practically any wine at your disposal, not all wines are created equal when it comes to crafting the perfect sangria. Opt for a wine that is flavorful yet not overpowering, as the other ingredients will add their own unique elements to the mix. 

If you want a rich, full-bodied sangria, use a medium to heavy-bodied red wine. Merlot, Montepulciano, Tempranillo, or Cabernet Sauvignon are all excellent choices. The wines have enough structure and complexity to stand up to the other components without losing sight of the other ingredients.

A crisp white wine, on the other hand, is the perfect drink to pair with sangria that’s lighter–more refreshing. It’ll pair beautifully with the sweetness and acidity of the other ingredients, adding a bright, citrusy note. 

If you want to experiment with the addition of fruits and herbs, white wine sangrias may be your best option since they offer more subtle characteristics, making it easier to detect the flavors you’ve added.

Strike a balance

A great sangria needs the perfect balance of sweetness and tanginess. Sweetness is an essential element, but too much can be distracting. By adding citrus juices, honey, or fresh fruit juices, you can balance out the acidity of the wine, and add a refreshing twist that that doesn’t overpower the cocktail.

Take your time

When it comes to crafting the best sangria, patience is a virtue. Let your creation infuse for a few hours to allow the flavors to blend and intensify. If possible, let it sit in the refrigerator overnight to allow the fruits and other ingredients to work. Trust me, the wait will be well worth it when you take that first sip of your perfectly balanced sangria.

Making sangria: a step-by-step guide

Three cocktails in different wine glasses with pieces of fruit on a plate
Engin Akyurt / Pexels
  1. Choose your wine. Traditionally, sangria is made with a red wine like Rioja, Malbec, or Tempranillo. You can also use a dry white wine or rosé.
  2. Chop up fresh fruit. Common fruits used in sangria include oranges, lemons, limes, apples, peaches, berries, etc. Slice or dice the fruit into bite-sized pieces.
  3. Add the fruit to a pitcher or large bowl. Pour the wine over the fruit.
  4. Sweeten to taste. You can use sugar, honey, agave nectar, or fruit juice like orange juice or apple cider.
  5. Add your spirit. *This step is optional but can be used as an opportunity to adjust the alcohol content to suit your tastes.* For red sangria, aged spirits like brandy or rum are preferable, as they will add depth. Clear spirits like gin and vodka work better with white wine sangria. 
  6. Let the sangria steep for at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours, refrigerated. This additional time allows the flavors to meld together.

One last thing to consider. A little goes a long way, so slowly add your cordial and taste along the way. Its always possible to add more, you can’t take it out. Some great choices for red sangria are Gran Marnier, or quality peach liqueur. For white sangria, try Cointreau or St. Germain for a floral finish. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Brittney Bertagna, RN
Brittney Bertagna, RN
Brittney is a graduate of California State University, Chico, where she completed a Bachelor's degree in Business. Her…
The Vesper martini: How to make James Bond’s drink
Bartender pouring drink through strainer

Can't decide between a vodka or gin martini? James Bond's Vesper martini gives you the best of both. 

A bold drink that oozes sophistication, the Vesper first appeared in Ian Fleming's Casino Royale in 1953. Not only does it break the traditional martini rules by combining gin and vodka, but it also follows the shaken, not stirred methodology for preparation. 

Read more
Is international bar acclaim worth it? Some of the world’s best bars weigh in
The pros and cons of bar fame
Mirate bar staff.

There was a time after Double Chicken Please opened its brick-and-mortar spot in the Lower East Side where you could get in pretty easily. Since, in the wake of numerous accolades, including being named the best bar in North America in 2023, the establishment is routinely swamped. A line stretches from the bouncer at the door along velvet rope several blocks long.

Was it worth it? Is the experience the same after the fame? That all depends on the bar and what the drinker is after. Acclaim like this can change the very nature of a place, turning it from neighborhood hot spot to internationally-coveted destination. Suddenly, it's not so much about taking in a deftly-made cocktail in a unique setting as, well, saying you've been there.

Read more
A primer on Tempranillo, the ultimate red meat wine
Firing up the grill? Crack a Tempranillo
Cut of grilled steak with glass of red wine

Equal parts fruity and savory, Tempranillo may just be the best red meat wine on the planet. Born in Spain, the varietal has spread its wings and found nourishing homes in places all over the global wine map. In fact, some of the very best Tempranillo is coming out of the states, in places like Oregon and Texas.

The third-most planted wine grape on earth ripens on the early side and produces a lovely, fuller-bodied red. It's a natural for red meat, or even plant-based alternatives. So by default, Tempranillo is a great summer wine, ideal matched with what's cooking on your grill.
What does Tempranillo taste like?

Read more