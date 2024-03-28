 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Make the best ever bruschetta with this simple secret

Don't like raw tomatoes? No problem.

Lindsay Parrill
By
Bruschetta
Lindsay Parrill/The Manual

Tomatoes are one of those foods that can be very polarizing. People have strong opinions about these juicy little fruits (yes, fruits) and where they do and do not belong (don’t get me started on guacamole). I myself took several years to come around to tomatoes in their full spectrum of delicious possibilities. I always loved tomato soups and sauces, but what I realized as I got older was that while I usually loved cooked tomatoes, I was very skeptical when it came to raw preparations. Still, well into my culinary career and love affair with food, a tomato has to be in beautiful, perfectly ripe shape for me to enjoy it in a raw state. And while summertime is when I love to indulge in bright caprese salads, gorgeously zesty salsas, and silky, spicy gazpachos, most of the year, it’s hard to find a tomato I’ll enjoy raw. That’s why I created this recipe for cooked bruschetta.

Traditionally, bruschetta is comprised of raw tomatoes, garlic, onion, and perhaps a drizzling of balsamic vinegar. Admittedly, when the tomatoes are plump and gorgeous in their summertime bods, I absolutely love this preparation. Unfortunately, though, most of the year, those dazzling tomatoes aren’t always readily available. That’s why I created this recipe.

Recommended Videos

If you’ve ever wondered how to make bruschetta, this recipe isn’t exactly the most authentic. But while it isn’t necessarily the most traditional, that doesn’t stop it from being absolutely delicious. Buttery, perfectly toasted baguette slices are topped with a beautifully caramelized, jammy, and rich tomato, onion, and garlic filling with just the slightest hint of sweetness provided by sauteed red bell pepper. The combination is truly extraordinary and will soon become your go-to appetizer for every party you host.

Related

Bruschetta recipe

Bruschetta
Lindsay Parrill/The Manual

You can use any tomatoes you like for this recipe, but we think a mixture of different varieties looks and tastes absolutely beautiful. We like to use the Constellation pack from Naturesweet.

Ingredients

  • 1 large baguette
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 16 ounces cherry tomatoes, or a blend of tomatoes, quartered.
  • 1 yellow onion, diced
  • 1 small red bell pepper, diced
  • 2-3 garlic cloves, minced
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Fresh basil or parsley, to garnish

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 425F.
  2. Using a serrated knife, slice the baguette into 1/2-inch slices and place into a large bowl. Drizzle 2 tablespoons olive oil and a pinch of salt over the bread, and toss to combine.
  3. Place baguette slices on a large baking sheet and bake for 8-10 minutes until golden.
  4. While the bread is toasting, heat remaining olive oil in a large skillet over medium/high heat.
  5. Saute onion and bell pepper until soft and caramelized.
  6. Add garlic and tomatoes and continue to cook until tomatoes are soft and jammy.
  7. Using a tablespoon, place tomato filling on top of baguette slices.
  8. Garnish with basil or parsley, and serve warm or at room temperature.

Editors' Recommendations

Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
How to make the perfect Boulevardier
Learn how to make this cocktail and add it to your home bartending list
Boulevardier cocktail and orange zest on wooden table

If you haven't introduced yourself to the classic cocktail otherwise known as the Boulevardier, it's time you do so. The brooding relative of the Negroni, this drink goes way back and brings out some of the best flavors Campari has to offer.

The Boulevardier is a layered mix of Campari, vermouth, and bourbon, usually treated to a citrus garnish. It's believed to have been created in 1927, when it became the favorite cocktail of expatriate writer Erskine Gwynne. The Paris-based penman worked on a magazine of the same name, hence the drink's title. The drink was one of the many shining stars from the cocktail world's first true golden era.
Alicia Perry is a cocktail wizard and former general manager at San Diego's Polite Provisions. She likes a Boulevardier that allows the base spirit to shine brightly through the partner ingredients of sweet vermouth and Campari. "I utilize Buffalo Trace or Eagle Rare in mine personally, there are vanilla and browned sugar notes in this specific bourbon that are brought forth when showcased in this cocktail," she said. In terms of the sweet vermouth, Perry opts for Carpano Antica.

Read more
Stop making this mistake when cooking with onions
Which is your favorite?
Onions

It isn't easy to think of a dish that doesn't start with - or at least include - cooking onions in one way or another. Unlike most vegetables, some form of onion is used in every cuisine across the globe, in millions of dishes in countless forms of preparation. Raw, sauteed, fried, braised, or grilled, these beautiful bulbs provide dimension and a sweet, spicy, umami flavor that you just can't replicate with any other ingredient.
The thing about onions, though, is that there are many, many kinds, and knowing which variety to choose can be confusing. From long and papery green onions with their signature spice to more mild and sophisticated shallots with their hint of garlic, onions are diverse in their culinary gifts, and it's essential to take advantage of that. Too often, home cooks make the mistake of gravitating toward a bag of yellow onions at the grocery store and call it a day, using these for salsas, pasta sauces, stir-fries, and every dish in between. And while yellow onions are fabulous (more on this in a moment), they are simply one type in a whole family of onions that provide their own signature flavors and enhance dishes in their own unique ways.
The next time you find yourself at the grocery store, consider the meals you have planned for the week, and take a minute to ask yourself - which onion is best for your dish? Are you serving them raw or cooked? How you cook onions greatly depends on the type you choose, so are you planning a braise? A deep fry? A saute?
Put down that bag of yellow onions (maybe), and read on to find out which onion you want to use for your dish.

Yellow onions

Read more
How to make the Garibaldi, the world’s most complicated 2-Ingredient cocktail
Warm weather, here we come with the Garibaldi
Garibaldi cocktail

The classic two-ingredient Garibaldi cocktail embodies the perfect summer cocktail: sweet, refreshing, and easy to drink. Well-made versions hit all the right notes: The bitterness and complexity of Campari married to the fruit-filled simplicity of orange juice, while a top layer of foam gives a rich texture. This versatile beverage goes nicely as an aperitivo before dinner, at brunch, or for an afternoon pick-me-up. Though there is some finesse to making a respectable Garibaldi, you won’t need much in the way of complicated liqueurs or specialty bitters.

The cocktail is named after Giuseppe Garibaldi, the 19th-century revolutionary who successfully united Italy. Aptly symbolizing Italian unification in a glass, the Garibaldi joins the north (Lombardy being the birthplace of Campari) with the south (oranges grown in Sicily). You can also draw a parallel between the color of the drink and the red-hued shirts worn by Garibaldi’s freedom fighters — some say its bright hue is the reason it’s called the Garibaldi. Curiously, Garibaldi adopted his trademark style of red shirt, poncho, and hat while living in exile in South America.

Read more