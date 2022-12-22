This fried calamari recipe is so easy to make, you may never order it off a menu again

Who doesn’t love deep-fried calamari? It’s one of those things that’s ordered and then disappears in seconds, no matter who’s at the table. But have you ever thought to make this dish at home? While squid isn’t as easily found as say, salmon, it’s growing more and more common in most grocery stores, and usually for a pretty great price. Not only that, but it’s extremely simple to make, is done in minutes, and will impress everyone around your dinner table.

We love this recipe for its simplicity and lack of pretension. Just be sure to make a huge batch because this will go fast!

(From The Tasting Table)

Ingredients:

1 cup buttermilk

1 pound squid, cleaned and dried with tentacles, tubes cut into ½-inch thick rings

1 1/2 cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 1/2 cups canola oil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley (optional)

Lemon wedges (optional)

Marinara sauce (for dipping, optional)

Method:

In a medium bowl, pour buttermilk over the squid, mixing well. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. In a separate bowl, whisk together salt, pepper, and flour. Remove squid from the refrigerator, shaking off excess buttermilk from each piece. Toss the squid in the flour mixture, coating each piece evenly. In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat until a thermometer reads 375F. Line a sheet pan with paper towels and set it near the skillet. Fry the squid in small batches until golden brown, about 2-4 minutes. Remove and set on a prepared sheet pan, and season with salt and pepper. Repeat with the remaining squid, making sure the oil comes back up to 375F before frying each batch.

Fried calamari tips and tricks

Be sure your oil is at 375F before frying your squid. Any cooler than that, and the oil will soak into the breading, giving your calamari a greasy, wet consistency. If your oil is too hot, on the other hand, the outside will burn and the squid will be raw on the inside.

Any cooler than that, and the oil will soak into the breading, giving your calamari a greasy, wet consistency. If your oil is too hot, on the other hand, the outside will burn and the squid will be raw on the inside. Be careful not to overcook your squid. While a slight overcooking is forgivable for certain ingredients, squid is not one of them. If you aren’t careful, they can quickly turn into deep-fried rubber bands.

While a slight overcooking is forgivable for certain ingredients, squid is not one of them. If you aren’t careful, they can quickly turn into deep-fried rubber bands. Season your calamari immediately after it comes out of the oil. When the oil is still damp, seasoning will stick much better than if you wait a few minutes.

When the oil is still damp, seasoning will stick much better than if you wait a few minutes. Calamari doesn’t sit well. It’s best to eat this dish as soon as it’s finished. But we really doubt that’ll be an issue.

