Brewing coffee for a group? Top tips to get the most delicious 12 cups

Fill your carafe with freshly brewed coffee

By
Carafe of coffee
Sean Benesh / Unsplash

If you live in a home with multiple coffee drinkers, you may have wondered, “How much coffee for 12 cups?” as you scoop out the ground coffee. Using the correct ratio of ground coffee to water is essential for brewing that perfect cup of coffee, but it’s not always instinctual (it certainly isn’t for me).

Brewing a large batch of coffee is quite different than brewing coffee only for yourself, especially if you’re using a single-serve coffee brewer. Here’s what to know about how much coffee to make 12 exceptional cups of joe.

How much coffee for 12 cups?

Coffee beans, ground coffee, and a cup of coffee
Ju Sales / Shutterstock

Before measuring the right amount of coffee for 12 cups, let’s define what a “cup” means. In the coffee world, most sources define a cup as 6 ounces. This is a cup in terms of precise measurement, not what you’ll realistically want in a cup of coffee. However, 6 ounces is undoubtedly not enough for coffee drinkers like myself. But for coffee-brewing purposes, consider a cup to be 6 ounces. However, some argue a cup should be 8 ounces (which is the standard measurement).

The “golden rule” of coffee brewing recommends using 1 to 2 tablespoons of ground coffee per 6 ounces of water or 1 cup. The golden rule calculation leaves you with a wide range of 12 to 24 tablespoons or about 3/4 to 1 cup of ground coffee.

While the golden rule is helpful as a starting point, this isn’t a precise enough measurement to brew exceptional coffee. At this point, the direction you go with measurement depends on your coffee preferences. For example, let’s say you like a cup of coffee that’s not too weak but not too strong. Trying a measurement somewhere in between (say 17 or 18 tablespoons) will likely produce a pretty solid cup of coffee that’s just right.

Adjusting to taste

Cup of coffee
Flemming Fuchs / Unsplash

Every coffee drinker’s taste preferences differ. I’m not fond of weak coffee; it must be strong and bold or frankly, it’s not worth drinking. However, consider who you’re brewing coffee for as you determine the proper water ratio to grounds. Adjusting to brew a milder coffee is easy. Use less than 1 tablespoon per 6 ounces of water for a weaker, milder taste. Determining the exact amount of coffee and water can take some time to get your version of the perfect brew.

If you like bold and strong coffee, 1 tablespoon per 6 ounces of water probably won’t cut it. Strengthen your coffee by adding an extra tablespoon or two for every 6 ounces of water you use. Alternatively, you can use 1.5 tablespoons per 6 ounces for a bolder cup of coffee. The coffee scoop you’ll find in some brands of bagged coffee is about 2 tablespoons, for reference. Remember that the more coffee grounds you use, the slower the coffee will brew.

Adjusting the amount of coffee grounds to water used is an easy way to match your brew to your taste preference. However, the roasting of coffee you use also plays a significant role. Lighter roast coffee tends to have a lighter, more acidic taste, whereas dark roast coffees are richer, bolder, and stronger overall.

Measuring for consistency

Coffee scoop
cottonbro studio / Pexels

Please note that once you’ve perfected the right amount of coffee grounds to make 12 cups, it’s easy to get into the habit of “eyeballing” your morning coffee and skipping the measurement process altogether. However, if every brew seems different, you want to precisely measure your coffee and water. It makes a world of difference to ensure your pot of coffee comes out great (and that you don’t waste coffee when you find your cup is way too substantial or too watery).

On a day-to-day basis, the classic “eyeballing” method or measuring coffee by tablespoons or cups keeps things simple; in most cases, it does the trick for a good cup of coffee. Although, the best way to weigh coffee is actually by weighing it. Using the combination of a coffee scale and a measuring cup helps streamline the process, but it will still take longer than just measuring using standard tablespoons.

Measuring coffee by weight is more precise and accurate, as coffee bean densities vary greatly depending on the variety. If you’re having guests for a special occasion, weighing your coffee for a precise, delicious brew is worthwhile.

Brewing method

Cup of coffee with beans on a table
Mike Kenneally / Unsplash

The question: “How much coffee for 12 cups?” most likely applies to the most common brewing method using an automatic drip coffee maker. However, the ratio of water to coffee you use may differ if you plan on using a different type of coffee brewer.

For example, a 1:12 or 1:15 ratio may be best for brewing with a French Press brewer, whereas a 1:16 ratio is ideal for pour-over coffee brewing. Again, these methods may not be suitable for brewing coffee in large batches, but it’s possible to do so. The key to perfecting the 12-cup coffee brew is experimentation, so don’t be afraid to try until you perfect the process.

