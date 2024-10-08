This whisky from The Hous of Suntory spent four decades aging

Even if you’re a novice Japanese whisky drinker, you’re likely keenly aware of Suntory. This iconic brand makes some of the most well-known Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki, Cita, and more. And while it’s known for its single malt whiskies, it’s also well-known for its blended whiskies. Fans of the style should be excited because The House of Suntory just released its oldest blended whisky to date.

Hibiki 40-Year-Old

It’s called Hibiki 40-Year-Old, and it shouldn’t be surprising that this is the oldest blended whisky in this renowned brand’s portfolio. Forty years is a long time to age whisky. People don’t like to wait that long to bottle whisky and enjoy it.

Hibiki 40-Year-Old is a blend of whiskies from Yamazaki, Hakushu, and Chita. Each whisky included spent at least four decades maturing before being blended to create this epic expression. You can thank decades of maturation and Suntory’s Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo for this timeless whisky.

According to the brand, four decades of maturing have given this mix of single malt whiskies a nose of lemon peels, cloves, and Japanese loquat. Sipping it reveals a mix of acacia honey and dry figs, as well as other flavors.

“I would like people to enjoy the pure aroma that has been sharpened over the years,” Fukuyo said in a press release. “The tranquility of old temples and storehouses and the nostalgic warm feeling that accompanies them.”

Where can I buy it?

Remember that this is a 40-year-old Japanese whisky. It’s not something you’ll just grab at your local liquor store for the weekend on your way home from the office. The House of Suntory is only releasing 400 bottles of this limited-edition whisky to select retailers for the suggested retail price of $35,000. Yes, you read that right.