Embrace the flavors of rum, coffee, lime, and cola

As we enter the last few days of Hispanic Heritage Month, a smattering of cocktail recipes are on the cards to celebrate the flavors and traditions of Latin American countries. From the Venezuelan rum Santa Teresa 1796 to the classic Cuban Barcadi that everyone knows, these recipes use ingredients like rum, coffee, lime, and demerara sugar to celebrate just a few of the iconic flavors of Latin America that are beloved around the world.

Santa Teresa 1796 The Venezuelan

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Santa Teresa 1796

.75 oz Lime Juice

1 oz Demerara Syrup

1 Dropper of Vanilla Extract (about 20 drops)

3 Dashes of Angostura Bitters

1.5 oz Sparkling Wine

Method:

Shake all ingredients with ice but sparkling wine, double strain into a glass, top with sparkling wine.

Café Santa Teresa

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Santa Teresa Arabica Coffee Cask Finish

0.5 oz Coffee liqueur

1 oz Espresso

0.25 oz Simple Syrup

2 Dashes of Orange Bitters

Method:

Shake with ice, then strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with coffee beans.

Bacardi Old Cuban

Ingredients:

2 oz Bacardi Reserva Ocho Rum

2 ½ oz Martini & Rossi Prosecco

4 Mint Leaves

1 oz Simple Syrup

1 oz Lime Juice

2 Dashes Bitters

Method:

Combine all the ingredients (except prosecco) in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Double strain and top with prosecco. Garnish with a mint leaf float.

Bacardi Cuba Libre

Ingredients:

2 oz Bacardi Gold Rum

4 oz Cola

2 Lime Wedges

Lime Wedge as Garnish

Method:

Fill a highball glass with cubed ice, and squeeze in the lime wedges. Pour in the BACARDI Gold Rum followed by chilled cola. Give it a gentle stir. Garnish with a lime wedge.