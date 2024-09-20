 Skip to main content
Two iconic coffee cocktails for Hispanic Heritage Month

Tequila brand Cazadores and coffee brand Café Bustelo offer two cocktails combining their flavors

By
Tequila Cazadores

With Hispanic Heritage Month underway, two iconic Hispanic brands are teaming up to celebrate with a pair of delicious cocktails. Mexican tequila brand Cazadores and Cuban-style coffee brand Café Bustelo have come up with two recipes bringing together the flavors of agave and coffee to show how these two bold flavors can complement each other.

“After the successful launch last year of our first tequila-based coffee liqueur, Cazadores Café, we saw how cocktail lovers gravitated towards the perfectly smooth pairing of coffee and tequila,” said Jay Needham, Tequila Cazadores Brand Director. “Now, just in time for National Coffee Day, we’re excited to partner with one of the most popular coffee brands — Café Bustelo — to celebrate both cafecito and cocktail culture with fan favorites like the Espresso Martini, one of the most popular cocktails in the country, and the trendy Carajillo.”

As well as sharing the two recipes, the brands are creating a pop-up coffee cocktail shop in New York City on National Coffee Day, Sunday September 29, where passersby can try out the combination of the two brands in a drink.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Tequila Cazadores to celebrate Latin culture and our shared passion for coffee,” said Christina Minjares Allio, Assistant Brand Manager, Café Bustelo. “This collaboration not only brings together two beloved beverages but also honors the vibrant traditions and flavors that unite us.”

Cazadores Café y Café Bustelo Espresso Martini

This take on the classic Espresso Martini uses Café Bustelo as the fresh coffee, and uses coffee-flavored tequila in place of both the vodka and the coffee liqueur. That makes this a quicker and easier version of the drink to prepare, and it will appeal to those who love the tequila and coffee combination and who are looking for a simple way to get the Espresso Martini feel at home.

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Tequila Cazadores Café
  • 2 oz Café Bustelo Instant Espresso (prepared and chilled)
  • Ice
  • 3 coffee beans for garnish

Method:

Prepare Café Bustelo Instant Espresso: Dissolve 1 teaspoon of Café Bustelo Instant Espresso in 6 oz of hot water. Allow it to cool and then chill. Fill a shaker with ice. Add Tequila Cazadores Café and chilled Café Bustelo Instant Espresso. Shake well until chilled. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with 3 coffee beans.

Carajillo con Cazadores y Café Bustelo

The Carajillo is one of Latin America’s iconic cocktails, somewhat similar to an Irish Coffee in that it has a base of fresh hot coffee to which liqueur is added. Which liqueur is used varies through South America, but some of the popular options include brandy, rum, or mezcal. In this version, you use both coffee tequila and añejo tequila for a rich flavor.

Ingredients:

  • 0.5 oz of Tequila Cazadores Añejo
  • 0.5 oz of Tequila Cazadores Café
  • 1 oz Café Bustelo Instant Espresso (prepared hot)
  • 1 oz Licor 43
  • Ice
  • Lemon twist for garnish

Method:

Prepare Café Bustelo Instant Espresso: Dissolve 1 teaspoon of Café Bustelo Instant Espresso in 6 oz of hot water. Fill a rock glass with ice. Add Tequila Cazadores Café and Añejo, prepared Café Bustelo Espresso, and Licor 43. Stir gently to combine and garnish with a lemon twist.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
