We’ll be making this jolly bright green Grinchmas cocktail this month

Tis the season for fun and colorful holiday cocktails, but today’s recipe is one that stands out for its use of an unusual cocktail flavor: matcha. While this Japanese green tea is all the rage in lattes and baking, it’s not something you often see used in western cocktails. But this recipe from Bridget Albert, host of the Served Up podcast, makes full use of not only matcha’s fresh, grassy flavor but also its distinctive green color.

Named for the beloved grumpy Christmas Grinch, the Grinchmas uses home made matcha syrup along with the Last Word-inspired classic flavors of gin, citrus, and Maraschino liqueur. There’s also some sparkling wine and even some edible glitter in there for some sparkling holiday fun.

How to make a Grinchmas

By Bridget Albert, Senior Director of External Communications & Host of the Served Up Podcast at Southern Glazer’s

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Gin

0.5 oz Matcha Syrup*

0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.25 oz Maraschino Liqueur

0.25 oz Simple Syrup

2 oz Sparkling Wine

Edible Green Glitter

Method:

Add a pinch of edible green glitter to the bottom of tall flute glass.

In an ice filled mixing glass add the gin, matcha syrup, lime juice, Maraschino Liqueur, and simple syrup. Shake well. Strain over edible glitter.

Top with sparkling wine.

Matcha Syrup:

Ingredients:

1 cup water

1 tbsp matcha powder

1/2 cup sugar

Method:

In a small saucepan, combine the water, matcha powder, and sugar.

Whisk over medium heat until the sugar is dissolved and the matcha powder fully dissolves into the syrup, creating a smooth, vibrant green liquid. Let it cool completely before transferring to a glass container with lid.

Store syrup in the fridge for up to a week.