Go beyond rum and ginger beer with these themed drinks

One of the iconic rum cocktails is the Dark ‘n Stormy, which mixes dark Goslings rum with ginger beer and adds a lime wedge for a simple, delicious, and slightly spicy treat that’s perfect for fall. But there are other uses for Goslings rum too, which is known for its dark color and deep flavors. If you’re looking to get into the Halloween mood, there are plenty of fun and tasty rum cocktails to take advantage of this unique spirit.
Dark ‘n Stormy
Ingredients:
- 6 parts of Goslings Ginger Beer
- 2 parts of Goslings Black Seal Rum
- Lime Wedge
Method:
Into a tall glass filled with ice, pour the ginger beer and float the rum on top. Stir (until it looks like a storm cloud). Garnish with a lime wedge.
Witch’s Gulch
Ingredients:
- 4 parts Goslings Black Seal Rum
- 6 parts Hot mulled apple cider, very hot
- 1-part Orange juice
- 1-part Orange liqueur
- Cinnamon and sugar mix
Method:
Combine liquid ingredients in a mug garnished with a cinnamon sugar rim and thinly sliced orange, or orange twist. Add other garnish such as cinnamon stick.
REDRUM
Ingredients:
- 2 parts Goslings Black Seal Rum
- 2 parts Sweet Vermouth
- 2 parts Aperol
- 1-part Grenadine
- 4 dashes of Angostura Bitters
Method:
Stir over ice and strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a fresh orange slice
Zombie
Ingredients:
- 2.5 oz Goslings Black Seal Rum
- 1 oz Pineapple juice
- 2/3 oz Lime juice
- 1/3 oz Grapefruit juice
- ½ oz Falernum
- ¼ oz Grenadine
- Dash of aromatic bitters
- Dash of Absinthe (Optional)
Method:
Blend with ice or shake vigorously and pour over fresh ice. Garnish with something appropriate, but if you omitted absinthe, use a star anise for garnish as an alternative.