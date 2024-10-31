Go beyond rum and ginger beer with these themed drinks

One of the iconic rum cocktails is the Dark ‘n Stormy, which mixes dark Goslings rum with ginger beer and adds a lime wedge for a simple, delicious, and slightly spicy treat that’s perfect for fall. But there are other uses for Goslings rum too, which is known for its dark color and deep flavors. If you’re looking to get into the Halloween mood, there are plenty of fun and tasty rum cocktails to take advantage of this unique spirit.

Dark ‘n Stormy

Ingredients:

6 parts of Goslings Ginger Beer

2 parts of Goslings Black Seal Rum

Lime Wedge

Method:

Into a tall glass filled with ice, pour the ginger beer and float the rum on top. Stir (until it looks like a storm cloud). Garnish with a lime wedge.

Witch’s Gulch

Ingredients:

4 parts Goslings Black Seal Rum

6 parts Hot mulled apple cider, very hot

1-part Orange juice

1-part Orange liqueur

Cinnamon and sugar mix

Method:

Combine liquid ingredients in a mug garnished with a cinnamon sugar rim and thinly sliced orange, or orange twist. Add other garnish such as cinnamon stick.

REDRUM

Ingredients:

2 parts Goslings Black Seal Rum

2 parts Sweet Vermouth

2 parts Aperol

1-part Grenadine

4 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Method:

Stir over ice and strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a fresh orange slice

Zombie

Ingredients:

2.5 oz Goslings Black Seal Rum

1 oz Pineapple juice

2/3 oz Lime juice

1/3 oz Grapefruit juice

½ oz Falernum

¼ oz Grenadine

Dash of aromatic bitters

Dash of Absinthe (Optional)

Method:

Blend with ice or shake vigorously and pour over fresh ice. Garnish with something appropriate, but if you omitted absinthe, use a star anise for garnish as an alternative.