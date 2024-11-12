These rare whiskies come from shuttered and long-forgotten whisky distilleries

Fans of rare, unique single malt Scotch whiskies already know about Gordon & MacPhail’s appeal. For more than 125 years and four generations, the family-owned company has matched whiskies from more than 100 different distilleries to its own bespoke casks.

Recently, the brand announced the newest release of its annual Recollection Series, which features rare single malt whiskies from shuttered or long-silent Scottish Distilleries.

The 2024 Recollection Series

To say these releases are rare is a massive understatement. These cask strength whiskies range in age between 32 and 44 years. The whiskies included in this series are Rosebank 1991 (retails for £2,100), Glenlochy 1979 (retails for £4,000), Convalmore 1984 (retails for £2,300), Imperial 1990 (retails for £1,650), North Port 1981 (retails for £3,850), and Port Ellen 1981 (retails for £10,000).

“This year marks our third Recollection Series, which again brings a carefully chosen selection of rare and unique whiskies to enthusiasts worldwide,” Stuart Urquhart, Operations Director at Gordon & MacPhail, said in a press release. “We’re fortunate enough to have access to a liquid library which is testament to the relationships we’ve nurtured with whisky distillers for almost 130 years.

“We’re proud to be able to revive the spirit of these historic distilleries, bringing their stories back into the present day.”

Where can I buy these expressions?

Suppose you have a lot of money burning a hole in your pocket and want to add an extremely rare, one-of-a-kind single malt whisky to your collection. In that case, you can get a taste of Scotland’s long-forgotten distillery history at select retailers and www.gordonandmacphail.com. These are limited-release whiskies and won’t be available forever.